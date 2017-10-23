Project management training conference “Mega Bootcamp” the week of December 13 – 15, 2017 in New York City focused on the following PMI Certifications: PMP®, PfMP®, PgMP®, and PMI-RMP®.

“Mega Bootcamp,” a Project Management training conference, is designed for busy professionals and teams who desire accelerated deep training immersion that best positions participants to pass a PMI certification exam on the first try. PMO Advisory LLC, a PMI® Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.), is hosting a “Mega Bootcamp” the week of December 13 - 15, 2017 in New York City. This event enables individuals and groups to receive accelerated project management training leading to the following PMI Certifications: Portfolio (PfMP®), Program (PgMP®), Project (PMP®), & Risk (PMI-RMP®) Management certification.

Dr. Te Wu, founder and CEO of PMO Advisory said, "In addition to our world class Portfolio, Program, and Risk courses, at the Mega Bootcamp we will introduce the first PMP 6.0 training curriculum in a 3-Day instructor led classroom course based on the new PMBOK® Guide, Sixth Edition".

PMO Advisory has learned the end of the year is a great time for busy professionals to accomplish long sought goals such as PMI® certifications. Also, the end of the year scramble to make certain every budget dollar is spent can be a great opportunity to obtain training for employees. A smart way to use the remainder of a budget would be to focus on harnessing the abilities and skills that will benefit you and your company heading into the New Year - something realized through Project Management training.

Learning and professional development is at the core of what high impact performing organizations do, it leads to higher customer satisfaction, more innovation, greater efficiency, lower costs and faster growth. The benefits of project management serve everyone involved in the Project Management process: the manager who oversees the project, the client who anxiously awaits for the completed project and the production team which gets the project up and running. By implementing fundamental project management strategies, you will narrow your focus, reach desired goals and achieve those goals within specific time and cost perimeters. The final result is that everyone comes out a winner - which just may be project management's best benefit of all.

To learn more about PMO Advisory’s Mega Bootcamp scheduled for New York City, Portfolio (PfMP®), Program (PgMP®), Project (PMP®), and Risk (PMI-RMP®) Management certifications and how they will grow careers and enhance performance within corporations, visit PMO Advisory by clicking here.

Dr. Te Wu, PfMP, PgMP, PMP and PMI-RMP is the CEO of PMO Advisory LLC, a management consulting firm and a PMI Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.). As a training company, the firm is striving to be the most comprehensive project management training firm in the world offering certification training in Portfolio (PfMP), Program (PgMP), Project (PMP, CAPM), Risk (PMI-RMP), Agile (PMI-ACP), and Project Management Office (PMO) training. Prof. Wu is also an assistant professor at Montclair State University, and a visiting professor and speaker at a number of world class institutions. Most recently, he was asked to teach a project management course at the China European International Business School (CEIBS) planned for the Summer of 2018.