SpecGrade LED announces its entrance into the Hazardous Location category with the introduction of three new LED luminaires rated for use in hazardous areas: the DELTA™ LED flood luminaire, the TITAN™ LED low bay/high bay luminaire, and the ARIES™ LED linear luminaire. These new hazardous location luminaires expand the respected industrial portfolio of SpecGrade LED, which includes LED solutions for sports, airport apron, grow, roadway, retail, parking garages, as well as, area and site lighting applications.

“We looked at the hazardous location lighting market and saw the need for qualified and robust LED solutions that were more readily available,” explains SpecGrade LED President Doug Lauck. “Our hazardous location luminaires are in stock and included in our quick-ship program.” Availability is an important distinction in the hazardous location lighting arena, where delivery times can exceed 8 weeks.

The DELTA, TITAN, and ARIES hazardous location luminaires have undergone rigorous industry testing and achieved the necessary qualifications for use in a number of different hazardous areas.

DELTA LED flood luminaire qualifications include:



Class I Division 1: Groups C, D

Class I Division 2: Groups A, B, C, D

Class II Division 2: Groups F, G

Class III

UL 844

UL 8750

UL 1598A Marine

DLC Premium

TITAN LED low bay/high bay luminaire qualifications include:



Class I Division 2: Groups A, B, C, D

Class II Division 1: Groups E, F, G

Class III Division 1

UL 844

UL 8750

UL 1598A Marine

ARIES LED linear luminaire qualifications include:



Class I Division 2: Group A, B, C, D

UL 844

UL 8750

UL 1598 A Marine

For more information about these hazardous location luminaires, visit the SpecGrade LED website at http://www.SpecGradeLED.com or call 888-410-5337.

SpecGrade LED is a leading manufacturer of LED lighting fixtures for industrial and commercial applications. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, SpecGrade LED innovates next generation LED technology that utilizes proprietary optics and thermal management engineering to achieve superior results for a variety of municipal, commercial and industrial clients worldwide. They have representatives all over the United States and around the world to help assist you in the specification process. Visit their website at http://www.SpecGradeLED.com for more information.