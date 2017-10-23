Diplomático Rum Launches The Distillery Collection

Award-winning Diplomático Rum announces the release of its new Distillery Collection with Single Batch Kettle and Single Barbet Column rums. With a European launch earlier this month, this limited edition line has arrived in the American market and will showcase Diplomático’s diverse distillation processes. Over the years, Diplomático has developed a unique style of merging different distillation methods to produce a wide range of complex distillates. The Distillery Collection highlights these distillation systems with two new expressions, a Single Batch Kettle rum and a Single Barbet Column rum.

“While the Diplomático brand name has become familiar to lovers of fine dark spirits, few are aware of the history of the company behind the brand, Destilerías Unidas S.A. (DUSA). DUSA’s distillery was originally created in 1959 by local rum producers and Seagram’s International Ltd., at that time the largest distiller of alcoholic beverages in the world. We recognize that the rich distillation heritage left by Seagram’s is at the heart of Diplomático’s elaboration process today,” said José Rafael Ballesteros, Diplomático’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Distillery Collection offers rum aficionados the opportunity to discover these single distillates in their purest form, featuring each rum’s individual personality. “We are excited that the Distillery Collection gives rum lovers the chance to explore the history and distillation know-how of Diplomático, and what goes in to making our rums so special,” explained Ballesteros.

A Batch Kettle still was brought to Diplomático’s distillery in 1959. This semi-artisanal batch distillation method was originally employed in Canada for the production of American whisky. The distillate is made from sugar cane honeys, and is aged in American white oak barrels, resulting in a delicious medium-body and complex rum.

The Barbet Column distillation system, originally created in France was also brought to the distillery in Venezuela the same year, 1959. The Barbet column is made of 100% copper, a type of metal that enables the elimination of undesirable sulphur compounds which form in the fermentation process. Aged in American white oak barrels and using high quality sugar cane molasses, the Barbet Column system produces a distillate with a strong fruity profile.

Each expression of the Distillery Collection has a standard retail price of $79 Given the unique sensorial profiles of these individual expressions, it is recommended to sip them neat.

About Diplomático (http://www.rondiplomatico.com)

Diplomático, a brand inspired by the character of Don Juan Nieto Melendez, is a super-premium rum hailing from Venezuela. Located at the foot of the Andes Mountains, the Diplomático Distillery (producing top-quality spirits since 1959) combines traditional methods with modern technology to produce the finest of rums. The production area boasts great conditions for sugar production including fertile lands, abundant water and favorable weather. The team of award-winning Master Blenders works diligently to create unique and complex rums. The product range consists of the New Tradition Range: Planas (aged up to 6 years), Mantuano (aged up to 8 years) and Reserva Exclusiva (aged up to 12 years), and the Prestige Line: Single Vintage and Ambassador, both aged 12 years and finished in sherry casks for one and two years respectively, and a Limited Edition: The Distillery Collection featuring a Single Batch Kettle rum and a Single Barbet column rum.