EtQ to Attend The Quality Show

EtQ today announced that it will be attending The Quality Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from October 24th to October 26th.

The Quality Show is dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors. For three days, manufacturing professionals and engineers will network, attend education sessions and leave with actionable solutions that can improve quality and manufacturing planning at home.

Get more information on The Quality Show, here. For more information on EtQ’s products or services, visit us at http://www.etq.com.

About The Quality Show

Returning for its second year, The Quality Show is a 3-day tradeshow dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors for all things QUALITY. Join thousands of manufacturing professionals and engineers to network, attend education sessions and take home actionable solutions that can improve quality in your manufacturing planning.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best-in-class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.