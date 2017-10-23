Instaread to Offer 50,000 Audiobooks with One Tap

“The demand from users for more content - Instareads and full books - is off the charts. The option to purchase audiobooks has been one of the most requested features from our users and we couldn't be more excited to bring it to life.”

Instaread, a venture-backed iOS app that provides key takeaways and insights from the most sought-after nonfiction books, has reached an agreement with the largest publishing houses including: Penguin Random House Audio and Blackstone Audio to offer over 50,000 audiobooks to its growing user base. Instaread has integrated with Findaway’s AudioEngine API to offer audiobooks through Apple’s in-app purchase with just one tap. This feature will be going live on October 19.

Instaread is one of the few apps to offer this feature; established audiobook players like Audible do not offer in-app purchases within Apple’s ecosystem. It’s also the most requested feature from users. Since launching, Instaread users have “instant-read” its titles more than 1 million times and half of them have purchased or plan to purchase the book.

“The demand from users for more content - Instareads and full books - is off the charts. The option to purchase audiobooks has been one of the most requested features from our users and we couldn't be more excited to bring it to life,” said Rahul Chitrapu, CEO of Instaread.

"Our goal is to ensure that every brand that partners with Findaway can offer their users a complete catalog, with all their favorite titles. We are excited to partner with Instaread, whose consumers are already listening to some of the best audio content available. Now their listeners will have access to an extensive catalog of bestselling audiobooks,” said Ralph Lazaro, CDO of Findaway.

About Instaread: Instaread is an iOS app that lets busy people get key insights from the most sought-after nonfiction books in 15 minutes or less. We hire professional writers and journalists to extract insights and takeaways and present them in easy-to-digest written and audio formats. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and is backed by the top tier venture capital firms. To learn more, visit instaread.co.

About Findaway: Findaway is a global leader in digital content delivery. With the invention of Playaway Preloaded Products, they transformed the way that audiobooks, eBooks, videos and learning tools are circulated in 40,000 libraries, schools, and military installations. Findaway has revolutionized digital audiobook creation and delivery with AudioEngine and Findaway Voices. AudioEngine is the industry’s largest B2B audiobook delivery platform, reaching listeners in more than 170 countries. Findaway Voices lets any author create and distribute an audiobook with more freedom and control than ever before. To learn more about Findaway and the Findawayers who make it all happen, visit http://www.findaway.com.