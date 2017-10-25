Ascend Health Joins Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts

Ascend Health has joined sister company CareOne in raising relief money for the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island last month. With a direct donation of $25,000 to CareOne’s foundation and an innovative employee donation plan, Ascend is helping CareOne provide aid for Puerto Rico’s recovery.

Ascend Health, a provider of hospice, home health and concierge home care services, donated $25,000 to CareOne’s Starry Night Masquerade benefit, that took place Thursday, Oct. 17 from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m. at Skylight Clarkson North, 570 Washington Street in New York City. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Gwendolyn And Joseph Straus Charitable Fund, Inc., where they will be used to assist in the island’s most critical disaster relief efforts.

In addition to the company donation, Ascend Health enacted a PTO (paid time off) donation program for its employees. If they wish to, employees can donate PTO time, the monetary equivalent of which will be added to the company’s contribution to CareOne’s foundation.

“Our sister partner, Ascend, has gone above and beyond to help with fundraising efforts,” says Daniel E. Straus, CEO of CareOne. “With millions of people in Puerto Rico still without power and safe drinking water nearly a month after Hurricane Maria, and billions needed in aid, it will take the commitment of private companies like ours to do whatever we can to help.”

CareOne management has established the Gwen And Joseph Straus Foundation to supply financial assistance to individuals and families impacted by unforeseen circumstances. The Foundation will also provide funds to research organizations.

The Gwendolyn And Joseph Straus Charitable Fund is an organization that focuses on improving the quality of life through charitable financial assistance to individuals, families and community organizations who are significantly impacted by catastrophic events.

For more information on how to donate to CareOne’s relief effort in Puerto Rico, call CareOne at 1-877-99-CARE1 (22731).

About Ascend Health- Ascend is considered a leader in the healthcare industry, inspiring people to live better lives through innovative health and wellness programs, products, and services. Approaching the rapidly changing healthcare industry with integrity, passion and purpose, Ascend’s staff of highly trained professionals provides quality care and personalized service nationwide. The Ascend family includes Ascend Hospice, Ascend Home Health, Ascend Concierge Home Care and Ascend Rehab. For more information on Ascend Health and its companies, visit: http://www.ascendhealth.com/