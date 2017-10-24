ShipStation Partners with Classy Llama

ShipStation and Classy Llama ShipStation has proven their ability to provide real value in the area of shipping and fulfillment. This is a partnership we are happy to enter into to extend further benefits to our on-line merchant clientele. Past News Releases RSS ShipStation Provides Holiday...

ShipStation, the leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced a partnership with Classy Llama, a top Magento Solution Partner that offers Magento-based custom e-commerce websites, as well as marketing, operations and consulting services.

Classy Llama builds new Magento websites, and can also help integrate ShipStation into new or existing Magento websites. The company specializes in responsive themes and responsive email templates, and is one of the top contributors of core code in the Magento Commerce platform.

By integrating ShipStation into Magento site builds, Classy Llama’s e-commerce clients can access ShipStation’s shipping and fulfillment features that save time and money. These options include the ability to automate the shipping process to choose the least expensive shipping option based on type of product, weight and geography; a free Stamps.com USPS shipping account (savings of $15.99 per month), which includes discounted USPS rates; batch printing of more than 500 shipping labels at once, even wirelessly, from a large variety of thermal or desktop (inkjet or laser) printers, from a Mac, PC, or mobile device; and order consolidation from many sales channels, including eBay, Amazon and much more.

Paul Ebisch, President of Classy Llama, stated, "Each time we engage with a merchant we are tasked with bringing in appropriate partners and solutions to enhance their e-commerce capabilities. ShipStation has proven their ability to provide real value in the area of shipping and fulfillment. This is a partnership we are happy to enter into to extend further benefits to our on-line merchant clientele."

“Magento has been a longtime ShipStation partner, and as Classy Llama provides best-in-class Magento e-commerce sites, it is a delight to partner with Classy Llama,” says ShipStation's Vice President of Marketing, Robert Gilbreath.

About ShipStation

ShipStation is the leading web-based shipping solution that helps e-commerce retailers import, organize, process, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations of any e-commerce web-based solution with over 150 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services. ShipStation's many integration partners include eBay, Jet, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, BigCommerce, Woocommerce, Shopify Plus, Squarespace, and Magento; along with carriers such as FedEx, USPS, UPS, Canada Post, Australia Post, Royal Mail, and DHL. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features such as automated order importing, custom best practice rules, product profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its users, wherever they sell and however they ship, to be exceptionally efficient at shipping orders. ShipStation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit http://www.shipstation.com.

About Classy Llama

Classy Llama is an agency of a different breed. Despite its playful name, the company could not be more serious about the level of integrity, excellence, and commitment it brings to clients. With a passion to help merchants leverage technology to sustainably grow and build their businesses, Classy Llama serves its clients through digital commerce consulting, marketing, design, development, and support. With over 125 commerce sites and 400+ customizations and integrations, its team of commerce veterans has what it takes to create a great digital experience. For more information, please visit https://www.classyllama.com/.