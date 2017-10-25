Thornwood Winter’s “The Spirit Journey of Talks-A-Little” is a tale of a young Native American boy sets out into the North American prairie in search of his Spirit Guide.

Recent release “The Spirit Journey of Talks-A-Little” from Page Publishing author Thornwood Winter is an engaging story about a young Native American boy sent out alone from his family and village into the great North American Prairie land in search of his Spirit Guide, a guide that will help him find his way to manhood and his rightful place among his people.

Thornwood Winter has completed his new book “The Spirit Journey of Talks-A-Little”: a riveting coming-of-age tale for young readers.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Thornwood Winter’s evocative tale offers a fascinating glimpse into the spiritual life and society of Native American youth.

