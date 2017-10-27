I value any alternative treatment that is both less invasive and painful but still provides results that my patients and I can be happy with.

Dr. Elias Kersten is now certified in the LANAP® protocol to treat gum disease and LAPIP™ protocol for ailing dental implants. An associate of long-time LANAP clinician Dr. Mark Wilson, Dr. Kersten is at the forefront of the future of dentistry, treating patients with the world's first and only FDA cleared laser treatment to re-grow bone. LANAP surgery is significantly less painful than traditional surgery options.

“Traditional periodontal therapy is effective, but the healing period can be uncomfortable and treatment often results in gum loss around teeth,” states Dr. Kersten. “I value any alternative treatment that is both less invasive and painful but still provides results that my patients and I can be happy with.”

LANAP treatment uses the PerioLase® MVP-7™ dental laser to target the bacteria and endotoxins causing gum disease. The laser energy vaporizes diseased tissue without harming or removing any healthy gum tissue, decreases pocket depth, and allows the body to recover from the chronic infection without the need for scalpel or sutures.

"The growing evidence for laser treatment of periodontal disease is promising and LANAP has led the charge in this field," Dr. Kersten continued. "As a relatively young practitioner, I'm excited to join Dr. Wilson as a LANAP clinician at Metropolitan Periodontists. I've seen Dr. Wilson's fantastic patient results using the protocol and am eager to see them in my own patients."

About Metropolitan Periodontists

The entire team at Metropolitan Periodontists is dedicated to the highest level of periodontal treatment and implant dentistry. Their mission is to work with patients, their dentists, and dental specialists to provide a dental framework that is healthy, functional and beautiful for a lifetime. Patient comfort is their primary concern. Dr. Wilson became the first periodontist in Minnesota to embrace the LANAP protocol, providing patients with a gum disease treatment alternative that they prefer and still provides amazing results.

About Dr. Kersten

Dr. Kersten has already received advanced training in periodontology and implantology. By adding the LANAP protocol as a minimally invasive regenerative treatment plan, Dr. Kersten shows his dedication to providing patients with the utmost quality of treatment options. The LANAP protocol can be performed in as little as one treatment session, and is safe to use on patients with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, hemophilia and diabetes. The LANAP protocol is also the only treatment of its kind FDA cleared to regenerate the bone and tissues lost to gum disease.

In 2014, Dr. Kersten graduated with distinction from the UMN School of Dentistry. He obtained his certificate in periodontology from the UMN in 2017 and is experienced in conscious sedation, implantology, and the field of periodontics, including LANAP protocol.

For information on the LANAP protocol, call Metropolitan Periodontists at (612) 332-0869 or visit http://metroperio.com for an appointment.