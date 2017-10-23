URSAPHARM Announces Successful Campaign on Amazon.com

Aronia + Immun's primary ingredient is the aronia berry, also known colloquially as the chokeberry. We are grateful for the support we have received so far on Amazon.com, and look forward to helping more customers achieve their health and wellness goals.

URSAPHARM, a German company that has become known for its unique aronia berry supplement that helps bolster the vitality and strength of the immune system, announced it has generated excellent sales numbers on Amazon.com and a variety of other online retail platforms.

URSAPHARM has a wide range of products, including nasal sprays, nutritional supplements, medical devices, ear drops, ointments, enzyme therapies and more. In addition to Amazon.com, the company sells its products on RevNutrition.com, Jet.com, Go4ItNutrition.com and StackedNutrition.com, among others. The positive numbers the company has recently seen in its sales on Amazon.com have given company leadership plenty of reason to feel good about its future in North America.

“The numbers don’t lie—customers across North America are interested in the products we are selling, especially on Amazon.com,” said Uwe Hurth, area manager for America, Asia and the Pacific for URSAPHARM. “We will continue to do everything we can to help people find products that improve their immune systems and live healthier lifestyles. Judging by what we have seen so far, people are responding well to our aronia berry products.”

URSAPHARM’s Aronia + Immun supplement has intended to provide customers with a natural and effective way to boost the strength of their immune systems. The product is completely safe for use by all age groups and provides the user with a variety of benefits, such as controlling weight, lowing blood pressure and decreasing the risk of cancer. It features some of the most important vitamins for the body, including tannins, zinc, anthocyanin, selenium, vitamins D3 and B6 and many more, all of which have been blended into a unique formula to ensure the most effective means of strengthening the immune system.

The product is entirely natural, as its minerals and nutrients naturally occur in the chokeberry (the colloquial name for the aronia berry). This berry has been shown in clinical studies to have high levels of antioxidants, which fight against harmful free radicals in the body that could otherwise damage the immune system and various important body systems.

For more information about URSAPHARM and its products, visit the company's website at http://www.ursapharm.de/en.