Creative Colors 2017 Inc 5000 Ranking At CCI, we offer a tremendous product and service to our customers and provide excellent training and support to our franchise owners. We only expect this growth to continue in the coming years. - Mark Bollman

Creative Colors International, the nation’s leading on-site repair and restoration franchise, recently recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies in the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, has experienced widespread growth in 2017 by adding major national accounts and launching new franchise locations. The corporate team is supporting this growth by adding important new staff members and expanding to new office space at the national headquarters.

Creative Colors International (CCI) has added more than 20 new national accounts in 2017 across the automotive, restaurant and medical facilities industries. CCI has developed new partnerships with companies such as Applebees, Keystone RV, Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panda Express and Camping World to serve as a comprehensive resource for their repair and restoration needs.

“Many of our new and existing partners view Creative Colors International as a one-stop shop to handle all repair projects, so they don’t need to outsource certain jobs to other companies,” said Mark J. Bollman, President of Creative Colors International. “They also find our mobile capabilities for convenient on-site repair very appealing, and like our fast turnaround time and speed of service. As we continue to add accounts, it elevates the brand name for Creative Colors International and helps bring business directly to our franchise owners.”

Speaking of franchise owners, Creative Colors International has added 12 new franchise locations thus far in 2017 and is on pace to surpass the total franchise additions from last year. CCI now has a total of 80 franchise locations across 28 states, including 160+ mobile units.

As the company continues to expand and develop, Creative Colors has added staff to accommodate the growth. Joe Merrell has recently completed his first year with the company as Business Operations Manager to provide guidance to franchisees to help maximize their business profitability. The company has also added field technicians to help service clients in Wisconsin and Florida, and plans to bring in additional staff as the franchise continues to grow.

Creative Colors recently purchased a 3,800-square foot facility adjacent to its company headquarters in Mokena, IL which will help them expand operations. The company will use the unit for their new training center, as well as additional office and warehouse space.

“I think many of our business partners and franchise prospects are seeing the tremendous growth and development Creative Colors International has experienced in recent years,” said Bollman. “We have been recognized for this growth in several industry publications and have become the leader in repair and restoration services. We offer a tremendous product and service to our customers and provide excellent training and support to our franchise owners. We only expect this growth to continue in the coming years.”

For more information on Creative Colors International repair and restoration services, please visit https://www.wecanfixthat.com/.

For more information on the Creative Colors International franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.creativecolorsintl.com/.

About Creative Colors International

Launched in 1991, the Creative Colors International (CCI) franchise system was created through its affiliate, J&J’s Creative Colors, the original industry leader in refurbishment techniques and systems. Today, both companies continue to be family-owned and operated by the second generation. Catering to the abundance of upholstered items in every home, business and vehicle, CCI is the ultimate in on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric. Through proprietary technology, CCI restores damaged material at a fraction of replacement costs, saving customers up to 90 percent. CCI repairs are stronger than the original area and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. In the Automotive, Furniture and Commercial Markets, CCI offers on-site repair and restoration to all types of leather, vinyl, fabric, plastic and carpeting by repairing and redyeing holes, cuts, tears, burns, scrapes, fading and discoloration. For more information on CCI’s services and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.wecanfixthat.com