- PrizeLogic, the leading independent digital partner for results-driven promotions and loyalty programs has announced its successful achievement of its ISO 27001 certification after careful consideration by Shellman & Company LLC. The certification is the most widely recognized standard internationally for security control requirements within Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

“ISO 27001 is globally recognized as the best framework to demonstrate audited and continual dedication to the most effective on-going security management,” said Taylor Woodger, Information Security Director of PrizeLogic. “This achievement demonstrates PrizeLogic’s commitment to safeguarding data for our customers and the governance, development, verification and deployment of our software and services.”

The full scope of the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification pertains to functions and services within PrizeLogic’s ISMS including fulfillment, legal services, customer care, software engineering, project management, IT services, hosting and security. The rigorous third party audit conducted, reviewing PrizeLogic’s ISMS ensures compliance with the consistent set of security controls met by each company that carries the certification. As a part of the certification, PrizeLogic has also achieved compliance with what is formally known as ISO/IEC 27018: 2014, a standard specifically for the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) within public clouds acting as PII processors. This is especially important for PrizeLogic given the nature of information sharing that coincides with the consumer data-driven campaigns of its clients.

With the successful ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification, PrizeLogic has added yet another layer of quality assurance for both its existing and future partners; instilling confidence that multinational businesses can trust the company has implemented and maintains a systematic approach in adhering to the gold standard in security best practices.

“PrizeLogic is dedicated to building and maintaining the trust of our partners across the globe and staying ahead of the curve in technology, always with continued focus on protecting PII,” said Keith Simmons, CEO of PrizeLogic. “At the base of everything we do is consumer loyalty and in order to be loyal, consumers need to know without a doubt their information is safe. This is a priority for us because it is a priority for everyone our work touches.”

Now executing more than 1,000 campaigns annually, PrizeLogic has repeatedly partnered with some of the most recognized Fortune 100 brands in the world including Pepsi, MillerCoors, Subway and Disney to ideate and execute promotions engaging consumers beyond the prize. Among the company’s commitments to its partners, trust, transparency and security remain at the core of developing mutually beneficial, long-lasting business relationships.

About PrizeLogic

Founded in 2008, PrizeLogic is the most trusted digital partner for results-driven incentivized consumer engagement programs. Millions of consumers have participated in more than 6,000 promotions launched by PrizeLogic since inception. PrizeLogic’s in-house experts provide services ranging from strategy, user experience and creative, to technology and analytics, to security, legal and fulfillment, with all team members based in the U.S. to ensure efficient and timely execution while maintaining creative excellence. The Company consistently innovates in order to keep brands relevant in an evolving digital world. PrizeLogic is proudly overseen by its original, founding leadership in partnership with North Carolina-based partner Pamlico Capital, which is focused on aiding in the company’s continued business growth and development. PrizeLogic offices are located in Southfield, MI (HQ), Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Mexico City, MX. For additional information, please visit http://www.prizelogic.com.