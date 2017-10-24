We are excited to bring security technology together in our own backyard at the upcoming ISC East trade show in NYC and educate attendees on security & mobile IoT management, states David Antar, President at IPVideo Corp.

IPVideo Corporation, a leading manufacturer of IP-based video surveillance and command center solutions, today announced it will be showcasing its Mobile Command Vehicle and actively demonstrating its C3fusion® IoT Management and command center platform at booth #729 at the ISC East Show at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC on November 15th and 16th. ISC East is the northeast’s largest security industry event and attracts over 4,500 physical security buyers from the Northeast corridor. Show attendees can see live product demonstrations in a state-of-the-art command center inside IPVideo’s Mobile Command Vehicle. Demonstrations will also be conducted outside the vehicle that will show full integrations with C3fusion®, a command and control platform that integrates disparate systems and sensors into one common operating picture. With geo-calibrated mapping, operators can have direct access to the security sensors and devices in closest proximity to a triggered security event. In addition, a rules-based workflow gives step by step instructions to the operator including emergency response, and active communication protocols.

IPVideo Corporation will also be featuring a new integration with Punch Alert, which allows law enforcement and first responders the ability to actively communicate and monitor emergencies and tie them with various relevant sensor data, such as video surveillance in closest proximity, all on a mobile device. This integration provides full situational awareness to first responders allowing them to respond more quickly. The FCC estimates that 10,000 lives and $92 billion per year can be saved with a one-minute reduction in emergency response times. IPVideo will also be actively showcasing and demonstrating C3fusion® for those entities interested in an effective enterprise-class command center platform and IoT Management.

“We are excited to bring security technology together in our own backyard at the upcoming ISC East trade show in NYC and educate attendees on security & mobile IoT management,” states David Antar, President at IPVideo Corporation. “We look forward to meeting with fellow New Yorkers to help improve security preparedness and assist our local law enforcement and security professionals. It’s all about the right communication and technology working together in a mobile setting.”

IPVideo Corporation continues to be committed to providing easy-to-use, open platform, network-based security solutions that offers seamless integrations with a large number of industry partners. Visit IPVideo Corporation at ISC East Booth #729 to see a personal demonstration of the latest security technology in a mobile setting. For further information on IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com or call 866-797-1300.

About IPVideo Corporation

An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company’s systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company’s worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.

