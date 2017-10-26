Carnegie Council, Making Ethics Matter Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Relations seeks to enlarge the audience for the simple but powerful message that ethics matter, regardless of place, origin, or belief.

Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?

Thursday Nov 02, 6:00-7:30PM ET

Graham Allison, Harvard University

Ancient Greek historian Thucydides wrote that when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling one, war is inevitable. Best-selling author Graham Allison sees chilling parallels today. As an unstoppable China approaches an immovable America and both Xi Jinping and Donald Trump promise to make their countries "great again," are we doomed to fall into this trap?

Trump, North Korea, China: War or Peace

Monday Nov 13, 8:00-9:15 AM ET

Author and Lawyer Gordon Chang

North Korea is perilously close to perfecting strategic nuclear weapons capable of hitting the United States and its East Asian allies and tensions run high, with threats from both sides. What can be done to halt this escalation before something catastrophic takes place?

Rescue: Refugees and the Political Crisis of Our Time

Thursday Nov 30, 8:00- 9:15 AM ET

David Miliband, International Rescue Committee

Today the world is facing the largest refugee crisis since World War II. Yet the actions, or lack of them, of the international community are a far cry from the liberal, enlightened internationalism of the period following the Second World War. How can we move beyond seeing refugees as a burden and empower them to help themselves and contribute to their societies?

ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL

Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. Go to https://www.carnegiecouncil.org