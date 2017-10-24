Shannon Cohn, Film Director and Producer of Endo What? Just as frustrating, women who are diagnosed often receive only band-aid treatment or ineffective surgery, including unnecessary hysterectomy.

Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility hosts an exclusive screening of the film Endo What?, followed by an expert panel discussion and Q&A, the evening of November 2 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This groundbreaking film shatters myths surrounding endometriosis, a debilitating condition that strikes up to 10% of all women of reproductive age. The Women’s Birth & Wellness Center is co-sponsoring the event.

The film title reinforces that endometriosis is a mysterious, poorly comprehended disease. A chronic, gynecologic condition, endometriosis often is marked by debilitating pelvic pain and infertility. Symptoms often are ignored or misdiagnosed for years – the film reports that women with endometriosis see an average of eight doctors over 10 years before they are diagnosed. Just as frustrating, women who are diagnosed often receive only band-aid treatment or ineffective surgery, including unnecessary hysterectomy.

The EndoWhat? film screening event will be held from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, November 2, at the Medical Biomolecular Building, Room 2204, University of North Carolina (UNC) Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The event features three women who have suffered from endometriosis and gone on to become patient advocates, as well as medical experts from the UNC School of Medicine:

Endometriosis Patient Advocates



Shannon Cohn – Endo What? Film Director/Producer

Deborah Colloton – President of KNDR HealthCare and Developer of Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility Clinic

Cherrelle Lawrence – Patient of Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility and Founder of Her Yellow Ribbon

Expert Medical Panel



Dr. John M. Thorp, Jr. – Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility Medical Director and Division Director of General Obstetrics and Gynecology at UNC School of Medicine

Dr. Rachel Urrutia – Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist; Women’s Reproductive Epidemiologist; Assistant Professor at UNC School of Medicine

Dr. Erin Carey – Division Director of UNC Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery and Assistant Professor at UNC School of Medicine

Dr. George Nowacek – Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Associate Professor at UNC School of Medicine

Dr. Jennifer Harrington – Board Certified Women’s Health Physical Therapist at UNC School of Medicine and Founder of UNC’s Women & Men’s Health Physical Therapy Program

The event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. More information and registration are available by contacting Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility.

About Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility

Reply Ob/Gyn & Fertility, PLLC, of Cary, North Carolina, is a new kind of ob/gyn clinic that features fertility awareness and a cooperative approach to clinical care. Services include gynecology, obstetrics (featuring CenterPregnancyTM group prenatal care), patient education, and health coaching. The Reply team has developed its own fertility awareness method, Listen FertilityTM, and also has licensed the German fertility awareness method, Sensiplan, introducing it for the first time in the United States. Clinic development was led by Dr. John M. Thorp, Division Director of General Obstetrics and Gynecology and Vice Chair of Research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UNC Chapel Hill. Website is http://www.replyobgyn.com.

