Digital Natives Group (http://nativesgroup.com) has been recognized by Sprout Social for “Social Media Campaign of the Year” for the agency’s work with Drs. Elizabeth Blackburn and Elissa Epel on their recent book, The Telomere Effect. In taking home this prize, Natives beat out other top social media and marketing agencies from around the country.

Sprout Social is one of the most popular social media management platforms on the market, used by some of the top brands in the world to run effective campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other networks. As a founding member of Sprout Social’s partner program, Digital Natives Group has been selected as a leader in the social media marketing space and granted exclusive access to some of the industry’s best tools. This honor further exemplifies the firm’s leadership and effectiveness.

Natives’ work with Dr. Blackburn, a Nobel laureate, and Dr. Epel on the Telomere Effect (published by Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group) encompassed a holistic digital campaign that used Facebook, Twitter, and other tools to drive sales ahead of the book's January 2017 release. Combining influencer outreach, pre-order incentives, blog and podcast seeding, engaging video content, and a host of other tactics, the book debuted as a #1 in multiple categories Amazon, as well as immediately hitting the New York Times Bestseller list.

"It was incredibly humbling to be entrusted to tell the story of this Nobel Award-winning science by the Telomere Effect team, and getting to work with them on the launch of this groundbreaking title was a remarkable experience. To see the work of this team recognized by an industry-leading company like Sprout Social is incredibly flattering," said Jonathan Jacobs, Partner at Digital Natives Group.

This award from Sprout Social is the latest honor for Natives, a problem-solving digital marketing agency in New York’s Long Island City neighborhood. The Telomere Effect joins the list of more than 26 best-selling books launched by the agency.