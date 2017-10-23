Christian Valiulis Accepted Into Forbes Business Development Council

Christian Valiulis, Chief Revenue Officer at Automatic Payroll Systems, Inc. My acceptance into the Forbes Business Development Council will allow me to better leverage APS's expertise as a high-growth human capital management software company with other organizations while making a positive contribution to our industry.

Christian Valiulis, Chief Revenue Officer at Automatic Payroll Systems, Inc. (APS), has been accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.

Christian joins other Forbes Business Development Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses -- and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

Christian is looking forward to bringing his 20+ years of business experience and thought leadership to this rewarding opportunity. "I am privileged to join such a prestigious community of business executives and serve with the unified goal of sharing knowledge with and gaining valuable insight from my peers," says Christian. "My acceptance into the Forbes Business Development Council will allow me to better leverage APS's expertise as a high-growth human capital management software company with other organizations while making a positive contribution to our industry."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Christian into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About APS

APS brings innovation and scalability to modern human capital management. We believe that our clients, their employees, and our partners deserve the best, easy-to-use human capital management platform delivered with personalized service and support. We build our technologies from the ground up, focusing on usability, efficiency, and adoption. APS understands the challenges organizations of all sizes face, which is why we craft a full spectrum of cloud solutions that address all aspects of employee management. By maintaining a vision of unified systems that make human capital management nearly effortless, we support our clients in their growth and success.

APS is different because of our unique approach to technology and service. As a result, we continually maintain 98% customer retention and satisfaction rates. We have ranked as a High Performer the past four years and were named Best Software for HR and Administrative Teams for 2017. APS also consistently ranks Best Customer Support, Best Ease-of-Use, Best Functionality, and Best Product Quality.

For more information, please visit http://www.apspayroll.com or call 855-945-7921.

APS Media Contact

Tiffany Seaton

318-213-3286

tseaton(at)apspayroll(dot)com

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.