Aristech Surfaces LLC today announced it ranked 82 on the Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100, a ranking of 100 of the largest privately owned companies in the Cincinnati area.

“The companies ranked on the 2017 Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 continue to serve as a strong foundation for our local economy,” said Frank Leggio, Partner and leader of Cincinnati’s Growth Enterprise Services practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Thanks to their strong business practices and ability to drive and sustain performance, these innovative, entrepreneurial businesses continue to grow, strengthening an already thriving local business climate.”

Aristech Surfaces LLC previously ranked 82 as a Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 award winner for 2017 and has been on the list for 4 years.

Overall, 2017 Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 companies generate more than $36 billion in sales and employ nearly 107,000 people.

About the 2017 Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100

Since the launch of the Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 in 1983, the program has honored greater Cincinnati’s most recognizable private companies. Deloitte is joined by Great American Insurance Group, and Enquirer Media to recognize private businesses for the tremendous economic and civic contributions they make to our community.

The Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 is an annual ranking and recognition of the largest, privately held companies in the greater Cincinnati area. The list ranks the top 100 companies by sales, as determined by a voluntarily submitted qualification form. In order to be eligible for the Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100, companies must be privately held and headquartered in the 18-county tristate area. For more information visit http://www.deloitte.com/us/cincinnati100.

About Aristech Surfaces LLC

Aristech Surfaces® produces and markets a broad range of surface and design materials under its flagship brands, Aristech Acrylics®, Avonite® Acrylic Solid Surface, and the Studio Collection™. Aristech provides quality, cost-conscious, and high-end aesthetic solutions sought by OEMs, architects, designers, and fabricators for industries around the globe. Aristech’s corporate headquarters is located in Florence, KY with its international office in Horsham, UK. Manufacturing facilities operate in Florence, KY and Belen, NM. To learn more, visit http://www.aristechsurfaces.com.

