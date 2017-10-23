Attendees will find our DocLink solution a great fit with Business One; DocLink’s seamless integration provides greater visibility and easier access to supporting documentation that will help them improve financial reporting and decision making.”

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, announced today their Gold Sponsorship of SAP’s Biz.ONE Conference at the Hyatt Regency Orange County. The company will be showcasing DocLink, Altec’s leading document management solution that offers tight integration with SAP’s Business One platform for small and medium sized businesses.

DocLink allows users to digitally transform their operations and fully utilize and enhance their ERP solutions to go paperless in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, legal, and across the entire enterprise. Furthermore, DocLink streamlines any business process and provides improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. Offering a secure, single repository to store, search, retrieve and send all documents, DocLink effectively eliminates the need to file paper documents while improving organizational efficiency and reducing costs associated with human errors. Ultimately DocLink increases workplace efficiencies by providing secure and easy access to information that improves decision-making and customer service.

Peri Lynn Silkwood, Southwest Sales Director for Altec states, “Small & medium-sized companies are the backbone of the business world, and this conference provides an excellent venue for Business One users to learn more about their ERP. These attendees will also find our DocLink solution a great fit with Business One; DocLink’s seamless integration provides greater visibility and easier access to supporting documentation that will help them improve financial reporting and decision making.”

Attendees can learn about document management from Altec at Booth #17. Altec’s industry experts will be on hand to answer questions and offer live product demonstrations.

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, AmTech, Key2Act, and SAP B1 to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.