NextLabs, a leading provider of data-centric security software to protect business-critical data and applications, today announced CloudAz, a dynamic authorization management SaaS. CloudAz is based on NextLabs’ leading Dynamic Authorization and Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) platform. Preventing security violations, protecting business-critical data and applications, and complying with new data privacy regulations requires a new approach—one that can enhance access controls without hindering business objectives. CloudAz provides a simplified way to manage fine-grained authorizations for your homegrown and commercial applications, on-premises or in the cloud. NextLabs CloudAz is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B07574HQ4Q).

CloudAz helps you to secure access at the application, transaction, data record, and cell level. You can secure your single-page web applications, micro services, mobile apps, and any other type of application—regardless of whether you deployed them on-premises or in private, public, or hybrid clouds. The solution lets you configure which parts of an application users can access, the transactions they can submit, which data they can see, what they can do with that data, and under what circumstances. The service utilizes relevant contextual factors, or attributes, about the user, the data, and the environment at the time of the data access request to ensure your data is properly protected from unauthorized users. Now organizations can leverage the power of Attributed Based Access Control (ABAC) on the cloud with CloudAz to reduce the risk of data breaches, misuse, fraud, and regulatory violations.

NextLabs CloudAz supports the most mission-critical applications and use cases, is easy to implement, and integrates with existing applications in hours or days without prior knowledge of ABAC or CloudAz. Policies are created in natural language that business users can define without help from IT. Users can easily change policies as the business environment changes, ensuring up-to-date compliance.

The solution can be utilized with any SaaS or PaaS offering and users can also deploy CloudAz on AWS accounts through a variety of preconfigured Amazon Machine Images (AMI) templates. Users can rapidly spin up new instances across single or multiple datacenters for development, tests and production environments.

“AWS offers easy discovery and a simplified provisioning experience for innovative third-party solutions on AWS Marketplace,” said Barry Russell, General Manager of Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Service Catalog, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We welcome the addition of NextLabs to the AWS Marketplace. The NextLabs solution enables customers to move their most sensitive workloads and data to the cloud while providing a robust authorization management facility with centralized visibility and control.”

CloudAz monitors and reports on all data usage and activity throughout the enterprise and in the cloud to verify that policies are enforced. The service provides insight into user behavior through dashboards, reports, and automated monitoring facilities. Alerts can be set to identify anomalies in behavior and prevent serious breaches.

Integrate with any type of application; including single-page web applications, micro services, and mobile apps

Prevent data breaches, fraud, and regulatory violations

Centralize management of authorizations across applications in the cloud for consistent enforcement

Streamline access processes, reducing administrative burden

React rapidly to changes in business or regulatory requirements

Provide the ability to roll out new offerings in minutes or days

Make policy changes in real time, without requiring code changes or application downtime

Scale to meet the most complex and demanding requirements of mission critical internet applications

For a free trial of CloudAz, please go to http://www.CloudAz.com or visit the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B07574HQ4Q)

About NextLabs

NextLabs provides data-centric security software to protect business-critical data and applications. Our patented dynamic authorization technology and industry-leading attribute-based policy platform help enterprises identify and protect data, monitor and control access to sensitive data, and help prevent regulatory violations—whether on the cloud or on premise. The software automates enforcement of security controls and compliance policies to enable secure information sharing across the extended enterprise. NextLabs has some of the largest global enterprises as customers and has strategic relationships with industry leaders. For more information on NextLabs, please visit http://www.nextlabs.com.