Our SIGnature Event program allows colleagues in a regional community to network with like-minded professionals and brainstorm on the issues that are keeping them up at night

SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, today announces they will be bringing the SIGnature Event program to Dallas, Texas. The Dallas SIGnature Event will take place Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and is focusing on issues related to talent management.

SIGnature Events are one-day conferences for Fortune 500/Global 1000 sourcing professionals and include a delegate breakfast, a live peer-to-peer roundtable, buy-side executive presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities. SIG is partnering with Allegis Global Solutions and ProcureAbility to facilitate this event, which will be hosted at PepsiCo Inc. Executives from Bank of America, Rent-a-Center, Essilor, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Guggenheim Partners will be among those attending.

Specific sessions will be held on: Effective Workforce Strategies for the New World of Work; Procurement in the Gig Economy; and Driving Productivity Through Competency Alignment.

This SIGnature event will also feature a series of rotating roundtable sessions with smaller groups of delegates discussing the topics such as: managing a remote workforce; how to attract the best talent in a tight labor market; how to improve and drive efficiency in the procurement process; the best way to optimize your supply chain management; and how are companies rethinking the way work gets done.

“Our SIGnature Event program allows colleagues in a regional community to network with like-minded professionals and brainstorm on the issues that are keeping them up at night,” says Stephani McGarry, Chief Engagement Officer, SIG.

Adds SIG CEO and President, Dawn Tiura. “The ability to collaborate in an intimate setting contributes to the creation of lifelong business relationships built on trust and respect.”

About SIG

SIG, is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG Resource Center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Outsource, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.