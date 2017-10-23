The Brixton

The Capital 8 Group recently acquired another multifamily asset in Indianapolis. This will add to their growing portfolio in the Indiana state capital. The Denver based group closed on Woodcrest Apartments in the summer of 2017 and has already begun a proactive property repositioning program starting with a name change to ‘The Brixton’. The property is well located in a southern suburb of Indianapolis just 10 minutes south of the downtown central business district. The 80’s vintage asset fits ideally into the company’s model of Impact Real Estate Investing and is well positioned to benefit from the group’s environmental and social focus. Since closing, The Capital 8 Group team has already made big strides toward improving the community using its impact investing model. With their core value of, "Everyone has a right to have a clean, safe, place to live," it seems natural to focus on the other areas of Impact also. Unit improvements include replacing old and energy inefficient appliances, swapping windows and doors to improve insulation and adding a program for water reduction. Exterior improvements include a full amenity package of an outdoor recreation area to include a dog park, multiple BBQ/pergola areas, and outdoor games such as corn-hole, bocce ball courts and an oversized chess set and a resort style outdoor living area. This will be another strong addition to The Capital 8 Group’s growing Midwestern portfolio.

The Capital 8 Group headed by co-founders Jeff and Shari Kissee, delivers substantial returns to it’s investing partners through their disciplined real estate impact investing model. Co-founder Jeff Kissee states that, “The Brixton is a welcome addition to our growing portfolio,” and, “this is the perfect fit for our impact investing model.” With all the recent job growth and strong multifamily fundamentals in Indianapolis and the surrounding markets of southern Ohio, and northern Kentucky, The Capital 8 Group is excited about the pursuit of several new projects in the region.