Mitchel C. Schiewe, M.S., Ph.D., HCLD (ABB), ELD (ABB) Our scientists and partner physicians have proven that Ovation Fertility’s goal of achieving ‘one embryo, one baby’ is the soundest strategy for ensuring the health of the patient and unborn infant, and for realizing the most cost-effective and efficient fertility care.

Ovation Fertility scientists and partner physicians have confirmed that the strategy of single-embryo transfers of chromosomally normal blastocysts following a freeze-all cycle successfully produced high rates of live births and healthy singleton-term births. The study concluded that routine transfers of multiple embryos, particularly in women younger than 42, is now unnecessary.

These findings support the recently revised guidance from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology: to transfer only one embryo following preimplantation genetic screening (PGS)

Ovation Fertility will present these findings and other collaborative research at the 73rd Annual Congress of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, held Oct. 28 - Nov. 1 in San Antonio.

Ovation Fertility Goal: One Healthy Baby at a Time

In the study, researchers implemented a 100% “freeze-all” strategy of embryos, with almost all cycles (87.5%) using preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) and 80-90% of transfers of single blastocysts. The clinical strategy of routine single euploid-embryo transfers proved highly effective in achieving acceptable live birth rates and maximizing the rate of healthy singleton live births.

“While we cannot ensure that every single IVF (in vitro fertilization) cycle will result in a normal embryo, we do know that we can get away from routinely transferring multiple embryos and therefore avoid the complications of potential multiple births,” says lead author Mitchel C. Schiewe, Ph.D., lab director at Ovation Fertility Newport Beach.

Sparing the Emotional and Financial Toll for Prospective Parents

“These findings are substantial for women younger than 42 but also have particular importance for women of advanced maternal age,” Schiewe says.

By freezing all embryos and implementing PGS to identify the chromosomally normal embryos prior to transfer, care providers can give women and couples their most-efficient and effective path to pregnancy, he notes. “We spare women the emotional toll and cost of randomly transferring multiple embryos, which may or may not produce a healthy baby or could result in pregnancy and birth of multiple babies.”

Ovation Fertility reports its results to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks the live birth rate per transfer and the rate of full-term singleton births of normal birth weight across the nation, revealing its successful implementation of today’s technologies.

About Ovation Fertility™

Ovation Fertility – Founded in 2015 by a coalition of thought-leading reproductive endocrinologists and scientists, Ovation Fertility is a national fertility service provider offering a suite of state-of-the-art assisted reproductive technology services to aspiring parents, including embryology, andrology and genetic testing as part of the in vitro fertilization process. Ovation Fertility partners with physicians who are committed to reducing the average cost of a live birth through IVF by advancing industry standards in fertility treatment. For more information, visit http://www.OvationFertility.com.