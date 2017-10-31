Ovation Fertility™ Collaborative Research We are honored that some of Ovation Fertility’s most collaborative work ever has been selected for presentation at this prestigious conference of our industry peers.

Ovation Fertility will present the efforts of its most collaborative research to date at the 73rd Annual Congress of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, which will take place Oct. 28 - Nov. 1 in San Antonio. One of the most recognized conferences in the industry, this congress showcases the latest advances in medical, reproductive and sexual health care.

Ovation Fertility topics include single-embryo transfers, freeze-all IVF cycles, advances in vitrification techniques, the advantages of preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) and the benefits of Day 7 embryos.

“We are honored that some of Ovation Fertility’s most collaborative work ever has been selected for presentation at this prestigious conference of our industry peers,” says Chief Executive Officer Nate Snyder. “Ovation Fertility was founded on a platform of collaboration, and this year’s work represents an enormous dedication by our renowned IVF scientists and partner physicians to share information and best practices. We are thrilled to be presenting our advancements in infertility treatment with clinics and labs across the country, with the goal of achieving more cost-effective and more efficient care for patients.”

Presentations at the Conference

Ovation Fertility will present five posters on its current research:

1. Routine Transfer of Multiple Embryos Is No Longer Necessary to Achieve High Rates of Healthy Singleton Births per Transfer in Women up to 42 Years Old

The strategy of routine single euploid blastocyst transfer following a freeze-all cycle was successful in producing high rates of live births and healthy singleton-term births, confirming that there is no need for the transfer of multiple embryos, particularly in women younger than 42. These findings support the recently revised guidance of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology to transfer a maximum of one embryo following PGS, achieving the goal of “one embryo, one baby.”

Authors: Mitchel Schiewe; Forrest Garner; Robert Anderson, M.D.; Nancy Nugent; John Whitney; Bruce Shapiro, M.D.; Ovation Fertility Newport Beach; Fertility Center of Las Vegas; Ovation Fertility Las Vegas; Southern California Center for Reproductive Medicine

2. Blastocyst Vitrification and Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) Have Facilitated “Cryopreservation-All” Cycles: A Change in Practice Management Benefiting Both the Patients and the Laboratory

Biopsy practices have enhanced the efficacy of embryo use and cryostorage. Although the patient cost is somewhat higher in single, euploid embryo transfer cycles, the potential benefits include a reduced risk of miscarriages, a decrease in the treatment time needed to achieve the goal of a healthy live birth, more singleton-term births, and the avoidance of the high neonatal costs associated with multiple births.

Authors: Robert Anderson, M.D.; John Whitney; Forrest Garner; Shane Zozula; Bruce Shapiro, M.D.; Mitchel Schiewe; Ovation Fertility Newport Beach; Southern California Center for Reproductive Medicine; Ovation Fertility Newport Beach; Ovation Fertility Las Vegas; Fertility Center of Las Vegas

3. Effect of Vitrification (VTF) Device System and Solution on Post-warming Viability of Revitrified Human Blastocysts: A Randomized Crossover Study

Ovation Fertility Newport Beach has previously proven that human blastocysts are resilient to repeated vitrification using its aseptic, closed microSecure (µS) VTF method. This collaborative study examined the physical and chemical relationships of vitrification treatments commonly used in two Ovation Fertility labs. By comparing two types of devices (open versus closed) and two commercial vitrification solutions (unstable versus metastable) using a revitrification model, the study defined thresholds of tolerance for post-warming survival/viability and assessed possible sources of technical variation.

Authors: Mitchel Schiewe, Cherie Gibbs, RaeAnne vanTol, Kay Howard, Julie Howard, Amy Jones, Melanie Freeman, Shane Zozula, Ovation Fertility Newport Beach, Ovation Fertility Nashville

4. Culturing Embryos to Day 7: A Viable Option for IVF Patients?

Culturing embryos to Day 7 does result in more viable pregnancies in certain patients. Although vitrified Day 7 embryos are usually the last to be selected for embryo transfer, some patients may have only Day 7 euploid embryos to transfer or slower-developing embryos that do not reach freeze quality until Day 7. Although the data are limited, culturing embryos to Day 7 appears to be beneficial.

Authors: Henry “Hank” Werland; Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea; Kaylen Silverberg, M.D.; Ovation Fertility Austin; Texas Fertility Center

5. The Value of Retaining Nonpronuclear (0PN) Zygotes for Extended Culture

Usable blastocysts derived from zygotes with abnormal pronuclear formations can develop into chromosomally normal embryos. However, these embryos may also have a high possibility of multiple chromosomal gains or losses. Patients should be counseled about untested usable blastocysts derived from atypical zygotes. Further investigation may provide additional information about these zygotes’ retention value.

Authors: Melissa Catala; Kristin Sieren; Kaylen Silverberg, M.D.; Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea; Ovation Fertility Austin; Texas Fertility Center

