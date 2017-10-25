RippleNami, Inc., a provider of blockchain data visualization platform, and its board of directors announced Amy Johnson as its chief operating officer and Kyalo Muambi as its director of Africa business development.

“These promotions come at a pivotal time to further extend RippleNami’s reach and impact as it delivers on its quest to connect people worldwide with real-time and easily-accessible information. Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our clients led us to strengthen our team and our ethos of innovation and exceptional service,” said Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, chairman and chief executive officer.

Serving as RippleNami’s vice president of operations since May 2017, Johnson assumes the chief operating officer role, effective immediately. Muambi is promoted from managing east Africa to overseeing all of Africa sales and business development efforts.

“We view these appointments as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. Amy and Kyalo are seasoned experts in their respective fields and bring superior dedication and competencies to Ripplenami,” said Phil Gahn, RippleNami founder and chief business development officer.

Johnson brings over 15 years of operational management experience spanning business functions including sales, customer service, business retention, collections, operations and outsourcing. In her new role, she will oversee corporate operations including sales operations, quality assurance, project management, implementation and account management. Her leadership and track record of building effective teams and streamlining processes for efficiencies and increased profitability will optimize overall client success.

Prior to joining RippleNami, Johnson spent 11 years at SingTel Optus in Australia driving business retention strategy, collections, operations and outsourcing, both on-shore and in the Philippines. Johnson holds a Bachelor of Health and Behavioral Sciences, Psychiatric Nursing Degree from Deakin University.

Kyalo Muambi, director of business development for Africa brings more than 10 years in finance, banking, technology and business development expertise in the banking industry and will be based out of Nairobi.

Following RippleNami’s Republic of Sierra Leone announcement on transitioning Africa into the first ever “Smart Country,” Kyalo will serve as a central asset within the C-suite of all African countries and banks interested in our blockchain data visualization product offering. Kyalo received his International Economic Banking and Finance degree with honors from Portsmouth University, United Kingdom.

Prior to joining RippleNami, Kyalo led the technology team for Africa’s First Electronic Bank (CBALoop), managed “Maji ni maisha” financing investment in water for over 800,000 homes with clean water and was responsible for $20 million in technology banking projects.

About RippleNami

RippleNami recognizes that people empowered with real-time and easily accessible information around the world can connect and foster unimaginable change. RippleNami is redefining blockchain and mapping with the first visualization platform that consolidates big data while providing information that matters most to users and organizations. It’s cost-effective, device agnostic cloud-based platform delivers millions of real-time actionable data points on an intuitive map to customers across enterprises, nonprofits and governmental agencies. By enabling critical decision making and enhanced collaboration, this seamless integration and unlimited customization and scalable architecture, allows RippleNami clients to chart their own world, streamline communication and improve operational effectiveness. For more information about RippleNami, visit http://www.ripplenami.com.