Local Doctors Pledge $240,000 Commitment to Local Charity

Integrative Physical Medicine creators of the Safecare Docs Network is pleased to announce that on November 10th, 2017, Dr. Marc Ott and Dr. Bret Scheuplein will be presenting a $240,000 commitment donation to UP, United Against Poverty at their “Corporate Volunteers Kickoff Event”. The event encourages the staff at IPM and their families to volunteer and give back in any way that they can through IPM volunteer days, donations, and competition amongst all of the IPM offices.

UP is a non-profit organization that serves people living in poverty by providing crisis care, case management, transformative education, food and household subsidies, as well as employment training and placement. Their main goal is to inspire those living in poverty to lift themselves out of it and have a future full of hope. They’re proud to serve more than 500 people each and every day. UP believes that every family should have access to basic needs such as nutritional food and household products, care and training that will allow them opportunities to make improvements in their lives for a better future for themselves and for their families.

The $20,000 per month donation will go to the Member Share Grocery Program which is being renamed The IPM Member Share Grocery. The program is a food and household assistance program where members can select nutritious food items for their families. UP purchases groceries in bulk as well as receive product donations from major grocery chains, and for a small handling fee to cover transportation and other costs to keep the program going, qualified families can get the food and household items they need saving them up to 70% off their household food and other products budget.

IPM is proud to be a part of this inspirational organization and hopes to make a large contribution to the Orlando community through the Corporate Volunteer program.