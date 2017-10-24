Highly Available Shared Hosting StorPool’s solution kills three birds with one stone. It solves the uptime problems, while decreasing the cost per user for the hosting company. And it also increases service speed and capabilities. The White Paper gives a practical and easy solution to the everyday pains which hosters have!

One of the simplest ways to determine the quality of service of a web hosting company is by measuring the uptime of the service they actually deliver to their clients. On the other hand, clients usually choose the best web hosting based on three criteria – price, support, and service quality. Is there a panacea, a single solution, which can improve all aspects of the web hosting providers?

The software-defined storage leader StorPool just released its newest White Paper - Highly Available Shared Hosting. StorPool’s solution kills three birds with one stone. It solves the uptime problems, while decreasing the cost per user for the hosting company. And it also increases service speed and capabilities.

The White Paper gives a practical and easy solution to the everyday pains which hosting vendors have. A highly available shared hosting setup helps companies to build an extremely cost-effective and high quality shared hosting service. The solution optimizes server resources and adds a shared SDS (software-defined storage). The increased level of automation decreases the support and maintenance effort and costs. Due to the highly available scale-out architecture in the new setup, end customers receive much better service, which boosts customer retention rates and word of mouth growth.

StorPool’s solution for shared hosting providers practically solves the main problems they face:



Reliability – using distributed shared storage provides unmatched levels of uptime for shared hosting. It eliminates downtime with self-healing, live migrations, and high availability features.

Improved performance - hosting companies will be able to offer extremely fast hosting, faster than the web-scale giants. Thus their customers’ websites and applications will be faster.

No vendor lock-in - In a software-defined environment companies are not locked to a specific hardware vendor or hardware platform. Painful hardware upgrades become a thing of the past.

Decreased costs - while implementing the solution requires an initial investment, it reduces the overall per-user costs. This means hosting companies get the benefits of higher performance and better availability and lower total cost at the same time.

More about the Highly Available Shared Hosting solution can be found in the White Paper. It includes a detailed comparison between the traditional shared hosting scenario, as typically done today with the highly available shared hosting implementation. The paper also includes a cost calculation, performance metrics and a sample hardware configuration, so to make implementing this solution as simple and easy as possible.

Get ready to overcome the most acute challenges which every shared hosting provider has and get a competitive edge!