Inteva Receives Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, has received the Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® award. Inteva is the only auto supplier that made the list of Michigan companies honored for quality and excellence in health and wellness.

Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award is presented annually to organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to employee wellness and succeeded in maintaining a healthy environment and culture. Inteva was one of 74 businesses honored. Additional organizations were honored in six categories that included Wellness Providers, Faith-Based Organizations, Non-Profits and more.

This annual award program is organized by MichBusiness, the Michigan Food and Beverage Association and Corp! magazine. All nominated companies were evaluated by SynBella, a leading national wellness provider, based on leadership support for wellness, employee participation in wellness activities, innovative workplace programs to support health, and related criteria.

Awards were presented during the Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Symposium at the Henry Autograph Collection Hotel in Dearborn on Friday, Oct. 20.

About Inteva Products, LLC

Inteva Products, LLC is a leading global automotive supplier providing automakers with innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, Motors and Electronics, and Roof Systems. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. Inteva employs more than 15,000 people globally and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan USA.

For future company updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.