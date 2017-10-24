Connecticut Pain Solutions Announces the Launch of Its New Website

Dr. Igor Turok of Connecticut Pain Solutions in Stamford and Wallingford

With locations in Stamford and Wallingford, Connecticut Pain Solutions has long been known as one of Connecticut’s top pain clinics. With a completely redesigned website, the clinic is making it easier for patients to find information than ever before.

About Connecticut Pain Solutions

Connecticut Pain Solutions has one primary focus: to use cutting-edge, minimally invasive techniques and treatment protocols to help patients avoid surgery. The clinic offers targeted procedures for each section of the spine, as well as for neurological, abdominal, and pelvic pain. Techniques include, but are not limited to:



Platelet Rich Plasma Injections

AmnioFix Injections (stem cells)

Spine/Joint Steroid Injections

Nerve Blocks

Radiofrequency Ablation (Rhizotomy)

Kyphoplasty

Botox/Dysport/Xeomin Injections

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Genicular Nerve Blocks

Medication Management

Physical Therapy

Chiropractic Manipulation/Therapy

Connecticut Pain Solutions also offers a variety of esthetic procedures such as dermal fillers and esthetic Botox, vampire mask-PRP injections, O-shot, P-shot, treatment for excessive armpit sweating, Kybella.

About Dr. Turok

Dr. Igor Turok is one of just 200 physicians in the United States to be board certified in both neurology and anesthesia, interventional pain management. This gives him a comprehensive understanding of the complex issues involved in chronic pain, and the knowledge and skills to accurately diagnose and treat each patient’s pain.

Before opening Connecticut Pain Solutions, Dr. Turok was Director of Neurology and Pain Management at Masonicare Health Center and at NYC’s Gracie Square Hospital. He was also Medical Director at Jackow Perlow Hospice of New York, and Director of Saint Vincent’s Methadone Clinic.

Dr. Turok takes a holistic, highly personalized approach to each patient’s needs. Depending on individual circumstances, complementary physical and chiropractic therapy may be recommended.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call Connecticut Pain Solutions at 203-724-9290 (Stamford) or 203-626-9080 (Wallingford), or visit the website at https://www.ctpainsolutions.com/. The Stamford office is located at 999 Summer Street, Suite 100, Stamford, CT 06905. The Wallingford office is located at 67 Masonic Avenue, Suite 2400, Wallingford, CT 06492.