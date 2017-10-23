Avalaire Builders Score Gold and Silver

Avalaire, North Raleigh’s premier destination for luxury living, announces coveted Gold and Silver awards for two of their builders.

Earlier this week, in the annual Triangle Parade of Homes Gala, in the top price category, KJ Construction took home the “Gold” for his $1.9 million home “Hampton Abode”. Bost Custom Homes, builder of the highest priced home on the Parade of Homes tour at $3.2 million won the “Silver”. KJ Construction and Bost Custom Homes are two of 9 award-winning builders in Avalaire and have additional custom-designed homes underway with customers on the other home sites they own in phase one.

Avalaire developer Mark MacDonald says of the 56 lots in the project’s first phase, 38 lots have been sold to nine participating builder groups with the first finished home opening in late July. Four other houses are under construction and another four houses have pre-sale contracts with builders and will be breaking ground soon. Avalaire is slated to have a total 93 wooded home lots, each averaging more than one acre.

All of the homes planned so far at Avalaire range in value from $1.25 million to more than $3 million, MacDonald says, with the average being around $1.75 million.

QUOTES:

“I am so honored to have received the gold award in this price category,” said Steven, owner of KJ Construction. “Our buyers were thrilled with the finished product and this win was icing on the cake.”

Rex with Bost Custom Homes had this to say. “We wanted to showcase the latest technology and all the bells and whistles in this home and we are thrilled to have won the silver award in this price category.”

“The amount of people that have been out to see these two show-stopping homes and the community of Avalaire are staggering,” said Mark MacDonald.

“The entire builder team are known for their ability to create unique, custom homes that fulfill the buyers’ dreams and we are so proud of KJ Construction and Bost Custom Homes for these wins,” Pablo Reiter, Development Partner said.

ABOUT AVALAIRE:

Avalaire is the greater Triangle region’s premier destination for luxury living. Located in the heart of North Raleigh just off Durant Road, Avalaire is minutes from the area’s best schools, fantastic restaurants and great shopping. Avalaire will offer beautiful parks throughout the community, 25 percent of which is dedicated to the preservation of its natural resources. Two centuries-old oaks will border the grand entrance, leading the way to 56 gorgeous home sites in phase one, which range from three-fourths of an acre to just under three acres. Residents of the community will also enjoy no city taxes, in addition to the serene atmosphere. For more information, visit Avalaire.com.