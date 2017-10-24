AnalyticsOS Built for the Edge "...recent launch of AnalyticsOS extends predictive analytics to the IoT world, powered by patent-pending technology that brings real-time analytics to the network edge."

CIOReview, a respected Silicon Valley publication, designated Lone Star among top 20 solution providers in one of their 2017 lists. Solution offerings from a number of large firms were also named.

“We are pleased to be recognized among such distinguished companies,” said Steve Roemerman, Lone Star’s CEO. “It was great to see CIOReview resonate with our theme of ‘Return on Analytics.’ It was also great to see Matthew Bowers featured in the interview. He has emerged as a real thought leader in real time analytics,” Roemerman said.

CIOReview cited Lone Star’s established solution offerings based on TruNavigator® and emerging IoT solutions based on AnaltyicsOS® for applications at the network edge.

CIOReview’s 20 Most Promising 2017 Defense Technology Providers appeared in the October 12 edition.

A listing of all 20 firms can be found here.

A reprint of the article on Lone Star and the interview with Matthew online at CIOReview.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis enables customers to make insightful decisions faster than their competitors. We are a predictive guide bridging the gap between data and action. Prescient insights support confident decisions for customers in Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, Industrial Products & Services, Aerospace & Defense, and the Public Sector.

Lone Star delivers fast time to value supporting customers planning and on-going management needs. Utilizing our TruNavigator® software platform, Lone Star brings proven modeling tools and analysis that improve customers top line, by winning more business, and improve the bottom line, by quickly enabling operational efficiency, cost reduction, and performance improvement. Our trusted AnalyticsOS software solutions support our customers’ real-time predictive analytics needs when continuous operational performance optimization, cost minimization, safety improvement, and risk reduction are important.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lone Star is found on the web at http://www.Lone-Star.com

Lone Star, Lone Star Analysis, TruNavigator, AnalyticsOS, TruPredict, TruNav, Eleven Questions and other marks are Trademarks, Service Marks of Lone Star