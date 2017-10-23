Lamborghini Broward a division of Warren Henry Auto Group “With our ongoing commitment to customer excellence, we strive to provide our team members with a rewarding environment which encourages greatness among all departments. This reputation has enriched the Warren Henry Auto Group brand with employee longevity and loyalty,” adds Zinn.

Warren Henry Auto Group, South Florida’s premier luxury auto group, is pleased to announce that four of its dealerships have again been recognized as Automotive News’ “100 Best Dealership To Work For.” Each of Warren Henry Auto Groups South Florida dealerships that were entered ranked in the top twenty five including Lamborghini Broward being named the No. 1 store on the sixth annual Automotive News list overall, plus topped the ranking of small dealerships (25-49 employees). Land Rover/Jaguar North Dade ranked in at number nine, Land Rover South Dade came in at number nineteen, followed by Warren Henry Infiniti rounding out the top twenty five with the number twenty four spot. Overall selection criteria included working conditions, benefits, professional development opportunities and work-life balance surveyed by the employees themselves. This award is a true testament of the positive and progressive culture that Warren Henry Auto Group has built amongst its employees and its customers.

“I am truly touched to be recognized as the number one best dealership to work for in the country,” said Warren Henry Zinn, President and CEO of Warren Henry Auto Group. “Our department heads and upper management teams are constantly making technological and training improvements, combined with dedicated and driven staff willing to go above and beyond to achieve the upmost customer satisfaction.”

The Automotive News “Best Dealerships to Work For" program is a national program managed by the Best Companies Group. This survey and recognition program is dedicated to finding and recognizing the 100 best dealerships out of 18,000 in the United States. Each dealership completes an employer benefits and policies questionnaire and each employee must complete a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey which consists of approximately 72 statements that employees respond to on a five-point agreement scale. The survey can either be filled out online or by paper survey.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Over four decades and three generations, Warren Henry Auto Group has built an esteemed reputation through its commitment to service excellence, superior quality, Advantage products and unwavering community support. Warren Henry Auto Group includes a diverse portfolio of vehicle brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Infiniti, Audi, Lamborghini, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM. Warren Henry Auto Group’s corporate office is located at 20860 NW 2nd Avenue (Hwy. 441) in Miami, and will be relocating to North Miami’s SoLe Mia development in late-2018. For more information, call 888-856-3113 or visit http://www.warrenhenryauto.com.