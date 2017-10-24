Swedish Bellevue Primary Care shares patient wait times and provider availability with sister clinics. Patients, providers and staff wear lightweight locator badges that enable staff to know where patients are, how long they’ve been waiting, who has seen them, and who needs to see them next.

Swedish Bellevue Primary Care, in Bellevue, Wash., went live with Versus Advantages™ Clinic patient flow solution, joining its nearby primary care sister clinics at Renton and Richmond Beach to improve the patient experience by sharing wait times and provider availability across locations. The Swedish Musculoskeletal Services Clinic in Renton also utilizes the Advantages Clinic solution to streamline patient flow.

Versus Advantages uses real-time locating system (RTLS) technology to analyze patient flow and share up-to-the-moment visibility to current operations at all three primary care clinics. With staff often rotating between locations, this visibility to provider availability and patient wait times is a key element that helps the Swedish clinics manage fluctuating patient volumes.

Patients, providers and staff wear lightweight locator badges that automatically update the Versus software, enabling staff to know where patients are, how long they’ve been waiting, who has seen them, and who needs to see them next. This real-time data, presented on automatically updated electronic white boards, allows clinic managers to adjust resources to accommodate patient volumes or direct patients to another location.

In addition to real-time operational data that supports workflow efficiencies in the moment, Advantages Clinic also captures an enormous amount of historical data. Using the Versus Reports Plus™ Analytics software, practice administrators can examine all aspects of a patient’s appointment, both individually and in aggregate, including overall wait times and the amount of time spent with the provider. This retrospective insight provides evidence to support ongoing improvement efforts.

No matter which clinic patients visit, Versus is helping Swedish standardize workflow and deliver a positive “Swedish Experience,” all while providing staff with the ability to compare and share operational performance data across locations.

The Renton, Richmond Beach and Musculoskeletal Services clinics started utilizing the Advantages patient flow solution last year. Administrators at those locations were pleased with the solution’s performance and sought to expand functionality to Bellevue. The three primary care clinics follow similar workflow processes and share a common server, resulting in a seamless expansion from clinic to clinic. Swedish is serviced locally by ATS Facility Systems, a certified Versus System Integrator located in Seattle, Wash.

Five other facilities affiliated with Swedish also use Versus: three Pacific Medical Centers clinics and two Providence Health & Services clinics, all serving the Pacific Northwest.

Real-time patient flow information and reporting require highly accurate location data. In a 2016 report from the healthcare research firm KLAS, Versus received the highest rating among RTLS vendors that provide both hardware and software. Versus also received the highest rating for location accuracy, as well as for many other categories.1 For more on the KLAS report, visit versustech.com/KLAS.

Midmark Corporation acquired Versus Technology, Inc. in May, 2016, creating a unique offering of clinical workflow solutions that encompass clinical workflow services, RTLS technology, medical equipment, diagnostic devices and design assistance for improved efficiency within health systems.

1 Source: “Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) 2016,” July 2016. © 2016 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. http://www.KLASresearch.com.

