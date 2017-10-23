Crunchy Data Announces Crunchy PostgreSQL 10 for Kubernetes

Crunchy Data — a leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training — has released the new Crunchy PostgreSQL 10 for Kubernetes. Crunchy PostgreSQL 10 combines the latest open source PostgreSQL innovation and trusted Crunchy PostgreSQL solution in a unique platform for Kubernetes.

Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes leverages the latest Kubernetes features, introduced in the Kubernetes 1.8 release. This includes Custom Resource Definition (CRD) and Node Affinity, providing enterprises with PostgreSQL capability for Kubernetes, and enabling them to deploy a, 100% open-source and cloud agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service capability leveraging:



Crunchy PostgreSQL Container Suite. Featuring a set of pre-packaged containers enabling Kubernetes micro-services, the Crunchy PostgreSQL Container Suite allows teams to run and manage production ready, highly available, PostgreSQL clusters in Kubernetes-based environments. The Container Suite includes a containerized version of Crunchy PostgreSQL with the PostGIS extension, along with enterprise PostgreSQL enabling management, monitoring and administration micro-services packaged in containers.

Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator for Kubernetes. Advanced PostgreSQL automation and orchestration for creating, configuring and managing PostgreSQL clusters on Kubernetes. The Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator for Kubernetes provides abstraction at a higher level of abstraction, above the Kubernetes and the Crunchy PostgreSQL Container Suite, allowing for highly scalable creation and management of PostgreSQL databases and clusters.

“The combination of the enterprise-grade microservices and orchestration provided by Crunchy PostgreSQL 10 enables enterprises to deploy production ready, cloud agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service,” said Crunchy Data COO Paul Laurence. “The open-source nature of the software ensures that enterprises are not subject to either Cloud Provider or Vendor Lockin.”

After two decades of active development, the PostgreSQL object-relational database has a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL’s proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness. The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announced the release of PostgreSQL 10 in October, 2017, a significant milestone in PostgreSQL development that included support for a variety of new enterprise features including Declarative Table Partitioning, Logical Replication and Support for SCRAM-SHA-254 Authentication. The Crunchy Data team made significant contributions to the PostgreSQL 10 development and release process.

Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL provides enterprise users with trusted open source PostgreSQL along with the Audit Logging Extensions, an enhanced security system supporting a variety of compliance regimes – including the DISA STIG. Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL represents the most trusted open source enterprise of its kind, earning the Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ certification, an international standard for computer security certification. Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL is the first database management system of its kind to achieve that certification.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is a leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced pure open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is the leading provider of Cloud Native PostgreSQL – providing open source, cloud agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL’s active development community, proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use make it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at http://www.crunchydata.com