The DaBell Orthodontics Halloween Candy Buy Back Event is your chance to turn candy into dollar bills, do an act of kindness, and keep your teeth bright and healthy.

On November 1 between 8am and 5pm, kids will receive $1 for each pound of candy they bring to DaBell Orthodontics. Students from schools delivering the biggest pile of sugary treats will receive a $250 donation. All collected sweets will be donated to our overseas soldiers via Operation Gratitude. To enroll in this program, visit DeBell Orthodontics in Cheney armed with a container filled with candy. Call DaBell Orthodontics at 509-921-1700 for further information.

For helpful tips and tricks to care for your teeth this Halloween, check out our blog post: