Close Before You Doze: Closing the Door on Fire Deaths

Every second counts when a house fire starts. Forty years ago, victims had an average of 17 minutes to escape a burning home after the activation of a smoke alarm. Today, that time has dropped to three minutes or less.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/TPBN5KHDqOo

New research by UL’s Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) has shown that evolutions in home furnishings and construction materials, as well as the more open layouts of modern homes, allow a fire to spread much faster. How can consumers better protect themselves in the event of a fire? One such way, highlighted in UL FSRI’s “Close Before You Doze” public safety campaign, is a simple behavior unknown to millions of Americans – closing your bedroom door before you go to bed.

The campaign comes as the result of 10 years of research by UL’s FSRI and focuses on straightforward, preventative actions which can provide critical help in delaying the spread of fire.

UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) and the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) recently burned a fully-furnished home during Fire Prevention Week, to demonstrate the dangerous speed in which fire can engulf a modern home. A nationwide media tour, hosted by Steve Kerber, Director, UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, was held in conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdate.TV to provide consumers with important and potentially lifesaving fire safety tips.

Kerber offered visual demonstrations and provided valuable insights into some of the most important questions all homeowners should be aware of including:



How a fire spreads and what you can do to slow it down

Once a fire starts what should you do?

How can a closed bedroom door buy you time?

Why should people close their bedroom door at night?

How can a closed bedroom door buy you time?

About UL:

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.