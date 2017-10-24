Almac Group Introduces Accountability and Reconciliation Tracking (ART™)

Almac Clinical Technologies, part of the Almac Group ...by building error-prevention checks into a completely digital workflow, post-study reconciliation can be essentially eliminated. Trial Sponsors can close out their studies quickly and move forward with submitting their data packages for approval faster.

Almac Clinical Technologies, a global leader in technology-enabled solutions for managing clinical trial patient and supplies data, has extended the functionality of its industry-leading IXRS® 3 IRT platform to include Accountability and Reconciliation Tracking (ART™).

ART captures all accountability data relating to the assignment, dispensation, and return of investigational medicinal products (IMP) throughout the course of a clinical trial. The solution provides total control over—and visibility into—the entire chain of custody down to the individual IMP unit level. This improves trial oversight, reduces dispensation errors, and strengthens patient safety.

To conform to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) sponsors must be able to prove that the IMP administered to patients was in a safe condition and that it was used only by subjects and according to the prescribed dose. All unused IMP must be accounted for at the end of the trial, and any discrepancies in records must be documented and explained. This process, when not supported by automation, is onerous and error-prone.

“Many trial sponsors inadvertently allow discrepancies in the accountability and reconciliation process to accumulate until the end of the trial due to paper record keeping or data accumulation from disparate sources,” explains Valarie Higgins, President & Managing Director of Almac Clinical Technologies. “So what was at best a laborious task becomes a herculean effort that often adds as much as two years to the study close-out phase. We’ve found that by building error-prevention checks into a completely digital workflow, post-study reconciliation can be essentially eliminated. Trial Sponsors can close out their studies quickly and move forward with submitting their data packages for approval faster.”

ART is designed around a consistent and intuitive workflow across the full spectrum of the trial, providing insights on a single screen. “For ART to be effective, it had to be easy for users up and down the supply chain to use,” adds Higgins. “We’ve ensured that the solution supports, rather than detracts from, their daily work. The addition of this native functionality to Almac’s existing IRT solution will help sponsors and CROs realise time savings, improve site compliance, reduce risk to patient safety, and safeguard against trial delays.”

Importantly for sponsors, ART is fully configurable. It can be deployed quickly with minimal time, regardless of the trial’s complexity or size, or the design of the IMP.

To learn more about how Almac can help to transform your clinical trial chain of custody into a work of art, please visit almacgroup.com/ART

About Almac Group

‘Partnering to Advance Human Health’

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation that provides an extensive range of integrated services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally. The services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, formulation development, clinical trial supply, Interactive Response Technology (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

The international company is a privately owned organisation that has organically grown over almost 50 years and now employs 5,000 highly skilled personnel. Almac is headquartered in Craigavon, Northern Ireland with operations in the UK, Ireland, across the US (Pennsylvania, North Carolina and California) and in Asia (Singapore and Tokyo).

almacgroup.com