Kapstone Medical Acquires Loukas Medical Assets

Kapstone Medical announced today they have acquired the assets of Loukas Medical, an independent orthopedic engineering firm based in Franksville, WI. Loukas Medical will expand Kapstone Medical’s portfolio with greater access to a diverse customer base, highly experienced engineering talent, and key intellectual property.

Loukas Medical has a history of assisting medical device companies in orthopedics and spine product development and manufacturing. James Rinner, Founder of Loukas Medical, is an inventor on 60 U.S. patents. Under the terms of the agreement, Jim will join Kapstone’s team of medical device experts in engineering, development, regulatory, quality and supply chain management.

“We are excited to welcome Jim to our team," said John Kapitan, CEO and Founder of Kapstone Medical. "He is not only a highly talented and experienced engineer, but even more importantly to me, we share common corporate and personal values, paving the way for successful long-term collaboration.”

Kapstone Medical partners with medical device inventors and OEMs to rapidly develop and commercialize new medical devices inventions, on time and on budget. The company will be leveraging its produce development resources to develop and license a novel bone screw technology that Loukas designed and patented.

“The closing of this transaction opens new opportunities,” said Mr. Rinner. “We’re excited to be part of the Kapstone Medical team and look forward to creating value for our customers as we make a positive impact on the industry.”

John Kapitan & Jim Rinner will be attending the North American Spine Society (NASS) in Orlando, FL from October 25-28, 2017. If you would like to set up an appointment, please contact John at 704-516-5120.

About Kapstone Medical

Kapstone Medical has been helping innovators develop and safeguard their ideas since 2007. Kapstone is a privately held product realization firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company integrates a suite of in-house disciplines to give physician inventors, entrepreneurs and manufacturers of all sizes the opportunity to efficiently develop new ideas on time and on budget. Kapstone Medical’s range of services includes all aspects of product development, IP protection, regulatory, quality assurance, and supply chain management.

