MilesTek, a leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that they have released a new line of Teflon-jacketed cable assemblies to address high temperature connectivity applications.

Teflon-jacketed cables are used in applications where extreme external or internal heat sources exist that would melt or damage other cable jacket types. Cable conductors are often the most vulnerable components when it comes to heat related failures and Teflon jackets provide the protection they need.

MilesTek now offers 50 Ohm triaxial cables with Teflon jackets that boast an operating temperature range of -55°C to +200°C. These robust assemblies are offered off-the-shelf with multiple connector combinations including TRB jacks, TRB plugs and blunt ends. In addition to standard lengths, these cables can be ordered in custom lengths.

“Teflon cables are a must for many of our customer’s connectivity applications. Our new series of Teflon cables offer the performance and durability our military and aerospace customers have come to rely on from MilesTek,” said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek’s new high-temp Teflon cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics company.