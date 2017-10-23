AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce their participation at Productronica Germany 2017, scheduled to take place on November 14th-17th, 2017 at the Messe Müchen in Munich, Germany. AIM will be located in hall A4, booth 409.

AIM will highlight its revolutionary REL61™ lead-free solder alloy at the show. REL61 addresses the most challenging issues with today’s common lead-free alloys, specifically soldering performance, cost and durability. A low silver/low cost alloy, REL61 not only is more durable than SAC305, but has a wider process window than any low/no silver alloy on the market today. REL61 improves wave and selective soldering performance, addressing sluggish barrel fill issues common to other low/no silver alloys and eliminating costly alloy maintenance and analysis requirements. Extensive testing indicates that REL61 can reduce tin whisker formation as well as outperform SAC alloys in thermal shock, vibration and drop shock resistance. Combined with AIM M8 Solder Paste, REL61 has reduced voiding on BTC packages by over 45%, increasing both thermal performance and solder joint integrity.

AIM will also highlight its full line of advanced solder materials, including solder paste, liquid flux and solder alloys, including its newly developed REL22™ solder alloy for extremely harsh environments. To discover all of AIM’s products and services, visit the company at Productronica Germany for more information.

