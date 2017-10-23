myCharge Debuts Portable Charger That Can Also Jump a Vehicle

According to AAA, dead batteries are one of the top reasons American drivers place a call for roadside assistance. The automotive association also says that 4 out of 10 drivers are not prepared for a roadside emergency and don’t carry an emergency kit containing items like a phone charger and jumper cables. The new myCharge Adventure Jump Start makes it easy to remember both of these essential tools by combining them into one glove box sized package.

The Adventure Jump Start features a 6600 mAh battery, enough for up to 4X extra battery for a smartphone. Compatible with most cars, trucks, boats and ATVs the myCharge Adventure Jump Start has a sustained jump start current of 200A and a peak jump start current of 400A. The included smart jump start cables provide LED feedback for safe use.

Designed for compact portability, the Adventure Jump Start .75 x 3 x 5.75 inches and weighs 1.2 pounds. It has one USB-A port with 2.4A maximum output and comes with a recharging cable. An integrated LED flashlight with SOS function further enhances the safety features of the device.

Now available at mycharge.com and Best Buy the myCharge Adventure Jump Start retails for $99.99.

About myCharge

myCharge, innovators in portable power create the ultimate portable power solutions for anyone, anywhere who needs to stay charged. Incorporating the highest quality components, cutting-edge design, and smart technologies, myCharge responds to the latest technological advances by providing products dedicated to restoring everyday balance and fulfilling consumer needs in today’s on-the-go, always connected, digital society. Learn more at http://www.mycharge.com.