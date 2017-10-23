myCharge Portable Power Outlet Redefines the Battery Category

The introduction of the myCharge Portable Power Outlet ushers in a new age of off-grid power solutions. Most lightweight portable batteries are capable of a few smartphone or tablet recharges. The Portable Power Outlet goes beyond basic charging combining four power outlets in one device with a maximum power output of 65 watts via an AC outlet.

A 20,800 mAh battery in the Portable Power Outlet is enough capacity for 12.5X extra battery for iPhone 7. The device can also power most laptops, run a small television, fan, recharge drone batteries, and more. In addition to one AC outlet the Portable Power Outlet features two USB-A outputs and one USB-C allowing up to four devices to charge simultaneously.

Despite its incredible capabilities the Portable Power Outlet is relatively small in size weighing just 1.5 pounds and measuring 5 inches by 5 inches by 1 inch. An intelligent display easily shows what ports are on/off. A max power indicator also states when a devices has been plugging into the Portable Power Outlet that exceeds its maximum output.

Built in safety enhancements ensure complete device compatibility, the highest level of battery safety and Rapid-recharge enables the Portable Power Outlet to reach a full charge 50% faster than competitors. The device is recharged using the included DC adapter.

“In the past if you wanted to operate an electronic device with a high power draw on the go you either needed a heavy and bulky generator or a deep cycle battery for a car or boat and an inverter. The introduction of the Portable Power Outlet is the perfect intermediary between a generator and pocket-sized portable chargers,” said Julie Pickens, VP of Marketing for myCharge.

Now available at mycharge.com and Best Buy stores, the myCharge Portable Power Outlet retails for $179.99. Users with slightly less power needs can also consider the myCharge Adventure Ultra, a 13,400 mAh battery with many of the same features as the Portable Power Outlet. Also available at Best Buy, the Adventure Ultra retails for $129.99.

About myCharge

myCharge, innovators in portable power create the ultimate portable power solutions for anyone, anywhere who needs to stay charged. Incorporating the highest quality components, cutting-edge design, and smart technologies, myCharge responds to the latest technological advances by providing products dedicated to restoring everyday balance and fulfilling consumer needs in today’s on-the-go, always connected, digital society. Learn more at http://www.mycharge.com.