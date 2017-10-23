Xulon Press Announces the Launch of New Imprint: XP Books

Salem Author Services has announced the launch of a partner-imprint for its recognizable Christian book brand, Xulon Press. XP Books will offer self-published authors an elevated publishing experience—including an Expanded Distribution service, with amenities like offset printing and a warehouse distribution network.

“Print-on-demand is an important part of this industry and always will be,” states Chad Nykamp, Vice-President and General Manager of Salem Author Services. “But we’ve found there’s also a second audience of authors with a need for an expanded model. These authors are highly-motivated, committed to building their platform, and want the flexibility of self-publishing paired with the opportunities of traditional publishing.”

“These authors are already achieving the quality of traditionally-published books—using the best book editors and marketing programs in the business—so providing them with traditional printing and distribution amenities is the natural next step.”

Both Xulon Press and XP Books are housed within Salem Author Services, the self-publishing arm of Salem Media Group. Xulon Press is one of the oldest and most established Christian self-publishers in the industry—releasing almost 10,000 titles to date—and XP Books joins brands like Mill City Press and Liberty Hill Publishing as part of the quickly-expanding footprint of Salem Author Services.

More information can be obtained at http://www.xulonpress.com/expanded-distribution/.

