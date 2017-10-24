Green Marine Monitors Launches New Website

Green Marine Monitors, a leading supplier of sunlight readable high bright marine displays, announced today the launch of its new website. With its clean and uncluttered pages, this new website was redesigned with easy customer navigation as a main objective. The new site also has updated pictures and artwork that are optimized for viewing across all mobile platforms and devices.

“We are very excited about the launch of our new website,” said Keith Grapes, Founder and President of Green Marine Monitors. “This new site reflects the commitment we have to our customers to provide them with excellence in every area of our business.”

A positive history of great customer service along with reliable products has made Green Marine Monitors the “go to” choice for marine displays with many of the largest marine electronic dealers and boat manufacturers nationwide.

Our sunlight readable marine displays incorporate industry leading technology and capabilities boasting:



1,000 Nit LED Backlit Sunlight Viewable Displays

Multiple Signal Inputs

Low Power Requirements

Picture-In-Picture Capability

Low Night Time Dimming & To Black

Anti-Reflective Optical Bonding Glass

Rugged Aluminum Powder Coated Cases

IP-65 Waterproof Front

9-36V Marine Grade Isolated Power Supply

Projected Capacitive Touch Screens (Bridge Command Models)

“We always aim to keep our customers at the forefront of technology when it comes to high bright marine display solutions,” said Grapes. “And our customers know if they do have any issues or questions they can give us a call and speak with the owner of the company.”

About Green Marine Monitors:

Green Marine Monitors established in 2009, has grown into a leading supplier of marine display solutions and was the first marine monitor manufacturer to utilize LED backlight technology across their full product line. Available through a nation network of marine dealers and regional distributors Green Marine Monitors has the singular focus of building the very best marine monitors in the industry and backing them with exceptional service.

For more information on Green Marine Monitors’ entire product line visit:

http://www.greenmarinemonitors.com

Green Marine Monitors

(724) 392-4092

sales(at)greenmarinemonitors(dot)com

http://www.greenmarinemonitors.com