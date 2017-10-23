EnterWorks To rank in the top two for customer satisfaction (moving up one spot from 2016) in a survey based on a large sample of references speaks volumes for EnterWorks and its user feedback.

EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, has been recognized in MDM analyst firm, Information Difference’s MDM Landscape Q2 2017 Report. EnterWorks ranked second overall for Customer Satisfaction. The analyst firm compiles its customer satisfaction rankings through direct communication and surveying vendors’ customers.

The MDM Landscape Report is an industry analysis of the state of the MDM market and top performing vendors. The report recognizes those MDM vendors that have a large customer base, score highly in customer responses concerning the company’s technology, and demonstrate strength in the MDM market. This year’s report totaled 40 MDM vendors, of which 10 were highlighted including EnterWorks.

The report’s author, Andy Hayler, President & CEO of The Information Difference, said, “To rank in the top two for customer satisfaction (moving up one spot from 2016) in a survey based on a large sample of references speaks volumes for EnterWorks and its user feedback.”

“The MDM market is growing and gaining increased attention as businesses realize the increased value and insights that come with a unified repository of data,” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. “Consumers and businesses demand personalized interactions that acknowledge their preferences and buying behaviors as they engage in content and commerce interactions. We’re excited that EnterWorks is featured in the report three years in a row. Customer satisfaction comes from helping our customers succeed in their markets, so it’s highly gratifying to see our customers confirm their satisfaction with their EnterWorks experience in support of their businesses.”

EnterWorks was previously named to the Q2 2015 and Q2 2016 MDM Landscape Reports. The MDM Landscape Report is considered an expert source for understanding the MDM industry and its vendors. Author of the report, Hayler, is also a MDM analyst for Bloor Research; EnterWorks was featured in Bloor Research’s 2016 Bullseye Report. Bloor is one of Europe's leading independent IT research, analysis and consultancy firms, based in London and founded in 1989.

Download the MDM Landscape Q2 2017 report here.

About EnterWorks Holding Company

EnterWorks® Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.

EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.