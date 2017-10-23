Rolex Day-Date Ice Blue Dial Platinum Watch, estimated at $45,000-55,000. We are thrilled to present our customers with such desirable selections, but we know they will have trouble deciding on favorites! We welcome decorators to check out this sale too… perhaps that elusive focal point piece they’ve been searching for can be found here! - Dan Morphy, President

Morphy Auctions, the finest auction destination for fresh to the market collections, is proud to announce this premier sale to be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017, beginning at 9am. A full range of decorative and functional items from the most collectible makers - including Tiffany, Meissen, Amphora, Weller, and Roseville - are represented. This event also features precious and fine jewelry at a full range of price points. All items from this sale are on display in Morphy's Denver auction gallery and available for preview now.

With over 90 lots on offer, this sale offers a golden opportunity to treat yourself, or a loved one, to a remarkable piece of fine jewelry. Good things come in threes with lot #28, a Trinity De Cartier ring, estimated at $25,000-35,000. This showstopper is made from 18K rose gold, 18K yellow gold, and white gold or platinum, and is covered with pave diamonds on all three interconnecting bands. Lot #29, a platinum, 6.61 carat Alexandrite and diamond ring with a total dwt of 6.3 is estimated at $7,000-10,000. This marvelous piece simply glows with its central large Alexandrite stone, halo of round brilliant diamonds, and additional diamonds that flow to its shank. It’s easy to say “I do” to lot #30, a 1.50 carat pear shaped diamond and 14k yellow gold engagement ring, estimated at $4,000-8,000. It has a total dwt of 2.0, with its stone rated G in color and VS1 in clarity. And all eyes will be on lot #62, a bluish violet 43.05 carat Tanzanite and diamond necklace, estimated at $14,000-20,000. Its breathtakingly beautiful center stone is set in platinum and surrounded by a flowing frame of 90 brilliant diamonds.

Now would be the perfect time to highlight some of the outstanding watches available through this event. Examples by Rolex are always considered royalty amongst collectors; that might explain why the company’s logo has been a crown since 1925. Lot #111, a Rolex Day-Date Presidential automatic men's watch, is estimated at $45,000-55,000. This stunning and near mint example features a rare and exceptional ice blue diagonal motif face dial. Lot #112, a men's Rolex white gold Daytona watch with a meteorite dial, is simply out of this world and is estimated at $25,000-32,000. Lot #114, a Rolex 18k yellow gold Daytona men’s watch is estimated at $20,000-27,000. This important timepiece has a 40mm diameter case, 7-1/2" bracelet, and a folding, locking clasp. And its hip to be square with lot #115, a Patek Philippe Gondolo 18K white gold automatic men’s watch. This fantastic, four-cornered timepiece has a 31mm by 51mm case, Patek Philippe strap, and branded buckle, and is estimated at $18,000-22,000.

Amphora - turn of last century Art Nouveau pottery from Bohemia - is well represented in this sale, with about 75 museum quality, period lots on offer. Lot #599, a monumental Dragon vase, is estimated at $10,000-15,000. This circa 1900 example is in mint condition, fully marked, and impressed with 4105,40. It was featured in Byron Vreeland’s reference book “Monsters and Maidens Collector’s Edition” on page 288. Seeing is believing when it comes to lot #610, a rare, monumental sea dragon vase, estimated at $9,000-12,000. This mint, red and green glazed example from 1900 is fully marked and impressed with 4539,2; an example of the model in different glazes is illustrated in Richard Scott’s reference book, "The House of Amphora,” on page 111. Lot #609, a mint Paul Daschel monumental Pinecone Tree vase, is estimated at $8,000-10,000. This circa 1908 example is impressed 2022,7 and is featured in Vreeland’s book on page 408 and Scott’s book on page 270. And lot #606, an intriguing circa 1900 Fates vase decorated with carved sirens, gold flowers, and spiders’ webs is estimated at $6,000-9,000. This deeply symbolic and very visually interesting example is also noted in Vreeland’s book on page 189.

Decorative glass and lamps add a colorful angle to this comprehensive sale. Fine examples of Mary Gregory, Loetz, and other artist and commercial brands will undoubtedly catch the attention of discerning collectors. Let’s turn the spotlight on two outstanding Tiffany offerings. Certain to take flight is lot #551, a 17” tall Tiffany Studios leaded glass and jeweled dragonfly lamp, estimated at $30,000-45,000. This winged wonder features a tagged, leaded shade on a 23” tall, stamped Tiffany base. And lot #552, a 20” tall leaded glass Tiffany Studios Chinese lamp, is estimated at $25,000-40,000. The handsome and extremely well designed shade rests upon a possibly altered 34” tall Tiffany or later Tiffany-style Chinese table base. Both the shade and base are marked Tiffany.

This well curated sale rounds out with robust selections of silver, music boxes, clocks, fine antiques, and artwork, among other desirable categories. Lot #729, a cylinder music box with moving bells, bird clappers, and dancing dolls, will put a song in your heart. It is estimated at $2,000-4,000. And it’s business as usual with lot #675, an original Keith Haring black marker original drawing entitled "Wall Street,” estimated at $6,000-8,000.

According to Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions, "The quality and range of the items in this exciting event are second to none. We are thrilled to present our customers with such exquisite and desirable selections, but we know they will have trouble deciding on favorites! We welcome designers and decorators to check out this sale as well… perhaps that one rare but elusive focal point piece they have been searching for can be found here! The novelty and incredible detail of many of the Amphora pottery lots on offer have really caught my eye. The craftsmanship on these handcrafted treasures is truly second to none, and seldom seen on works produced today. We welcome you to visit our gallery in Denver, PA to view these outstanding items firsthand, or of course check them out online anytime at http://www.morphyauctions.com

