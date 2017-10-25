Elicina Age-defying Skin Cream Coming Soon to NPIBeauty.com

Elicina Snail Cream is coming soon to NPIBeauty.com. The secret is of course the snail’s secretion, which it produces for its own skin, body and shell repair. The biological composition of the snail extract is very similar to our own skin, making it compatible, safe and easy to use.

Premium Chilean skincare company Elicina’s luxurious and age-defying Snail Cream is coming soon beauty and health product e-commerce site NPIBeauty.com.

Elicina has been in business in Chile since 1995 after registering and patenting the process in which the cream is made before the World Organization of Intellectual Property in Geneva, Switzerland. The company is further expanding in the U.S. marketplace after a successful stint on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

The flagship product for Elicina is the company’s Snail Cream, made from the secretions of a Chilean brown garden snail, which can help reduce signs of aging like wrinkles, fine lines and crows feet, skin blemishes, acne, stretch marks, scars, keloids, and sun and age spots.

“The secret is of course the snail’s secretion, which it produces for its own skin, body and shell repair,” Elicina General Manager Paula Bascunan said. “The biological composition of the snail extract is very similar to our own skin, making it compatible, safe and easy to use. It was discovered that the snail secretion would heal wounds, which wouldn’t become infected and would quickly heal scar-free.”

The secretion is packed with proteins, vitamins and peptides, and contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents that help to treat the skin and a wide range of skin problems.

Elicina Snail Cream is organic, all natural and hypoallergenic, it has been tested in laboratories by top scientists and is used by top models, actresses and public figures the world over.

“Elicina helps diminish and soften wrinkles, scars, age and sunspots, even acne and warts,” Bascunan said. “Experience the power of Elicina for yourself. Join us and discover healthy skin and timeless youth.”

No snails are harmed in the secretion harvesting process.

For more information on Elicina products, visit http://www.elicina.us, coming soon to http://www.npibeauty.com.