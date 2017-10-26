“Superheroes”: the adventures of a young girl named Bryn who becomes superpowered Magenta. “Superheroes” is the creation of published author, Melinda Brault. Melinda thinks about life in a different way than most people. She almost did not get into kindergarten due to her way of looking at things differently. She has always had an active imagination while she has always loved playing and pretending. As she got older, she would write down some of the stories she created. They were not very long, but they usually were about princesses and finding her own way out of trouble. Her parents are pastors; thus, God has always been a very important part of her life. She enjoys reading books that do not have predictable story lines, usually stories from the action/adventure genre. She enjoys comic books.

“Bryn cannot believe what is happening to her. As she is holding the test tube, Bree puts in the last ingredient. Suddenly, the mixture turns magenta and erupts straight into the air and comes down on Bryn. Her hair is suddenly changed from brown to shades of magenta. She quickly jumps into the emergency shower. When she comes out, her hair is the same magenta color.” --Melinda Brault

Melinda Brault's new book is a superhero adventure.

Bryn Davis loves reading comic books. Her favorite is “Metamorphosis Man,” a superhero who can change his appearance at will. She never dreamed that she would meet him, because she knew superheroes were not real. All that changes when she helps her best friend, Bree Blatchford, with a science experiment. After a lab accident and a series of dreams, she suddenly discovers she has attracted the attention of Super Heroes Overcoming Evil (S.H.O.E) and the bad guy of her comic book.

With her newfound powers and superhero name Magenta, Bryn tries to stay focused on school, her friends, and the yearly school carnival, but bad guy Fedora Man crashes the ball. He kidnaps Magenta after using special herbs to temporarily take away the powers of all the superheroes. With her powers gone, she has only her mask and her wits to get free and defeat the villain before she is unmasked.

