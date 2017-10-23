Regroup Attending EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2017

IT professionals and technology providers from around the globe will meet to address the main challenges faced in higher education.

During the conference, the team from Regroup will be sharing the latest advancements in mass communication technology with thousands of IT professionals dedicated to finding solutions to the challenges faced in higher education

Regroup Mass Notification, the leading provider of mass notification solutions for higher education, will be attending the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference2017. This year’s conference will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia.

“Institutions must have the right tools at the right time to ensure critical information is received when lives are on the line. Recent events have showed us how important it is to reach mobile communities with timely notifications,” said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup. “Our intuitive UI and unique features ensure that higher education professionals can take campus communications to the next level.”

Regroup’s team of communication specialists will be welcoming attendees at Booth 848 during this important event.

To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification and its powerful, yet easy-to-use mass communications platform, please visit http://www.regroup.com or call 1-855-REGROUP to schedule a free demo of their award-winning platform.

