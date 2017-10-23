Wireless Zone®, the nation’s largest wireless retail franchise, offering exclusive Verizon products and services, is poised to capture a near record level of new growth momentum as it closes out 2017. With 329 locations already open across the country, including 17 openings so far in 2017, Wireless Zone’s growth is accelerating rapidly. The brand has sold 30 new units so far in 2017, 20 of which are now under contract. 12 additional openings and up to four new transfers are scheduled in key development markets by the end of the year, adding to already successful ownership transfers in 14 markets so far in 2017.

“Demand for mobile phones, tablets and accessories has never been higher, and consumers are now always on the lookout for the next upgrade,” said Dave Staszewski, Wireless Zone Executive Vice President. “With so many new, exciting products to choose from, there is a critical need for expert guidance. Wireless Zone provides the most knowledgeable, personalized customer service in the industry, and we want to continue to solidify our firm position as the go-to retailer who is leading the way into the future of wireless.”

Founded in 1988 as "The Car Phone Store", the Wireless Zone® system has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor and was ranked the No. 1 franchise in its category by Entrepreneur magazine. Wireless Zone increased its nationwide footprint in 2017, opening new units in markets like Tyrone, Penn., Sturgis, Mich., Gardner, Mass. and Houston, Tex. New multi-unit agreements were also signed in key growth markets, with heavy focus in the Northeast, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. Now, with the opening 18 new locations to close Q4 2017 and signed agreements for an additional 53 locations expected to be signed by the end of the year, Wireless Zone’s franchise growth is hitting overdrive.

Wireless Zone is relying on unprecedented growth in the mobile technology sector and on the strength of its experienced franchise system to propel the brand forward to new levels of success. Wireless Zone’s franchise system has been honored with Verizon's “Best Customer Service” award for five consecutive years, and was recently ranked as No. 142 on Franchise Times Magazine’s 2017 Top 200 list.

“A franchise is only as good as the franchisees that make up its system, and that’s one big reason why we continue to excel,” said Staszewski. “Wireless Zone wouldn’t be where it is today without its franchisees. Together, we stand poised to enter an exciting new chapter in our brand’s growth.”

Wireless Zone was acquired by leading Verizon Wireless retailer The Cellular Connection (TCC) in 2016, and together the duo has created a partnership unmatched anywhere else in the wireless industry. The merger, paired with the rapid multi-unit expansion Wireless Zone saw in 2016, created fresh momentum for 2017 as the brand mounted plans for a new growth push. The brands have also made an indelible mark in the local communities they serve through Culture of Good’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. In 2017 alone, a combined more than 1,000 Wireless Zone and TCC stores across the U.S. donated 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children less fortunate were prepared for the start of the school year. In addition to its backpack giveaway, Wireless Zone also recently donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts in honor of the brand’s three Houston stores, their franchisees, staff and families, all of whom were directly impacted by the hurricane.

“Even with all of this exciting growth nationwide, Wireless Zone remains a tight-knit franchise, focused on the right support to ensure success,” said Staszewski. “With that mindset front and center, we are thrilled about the exciting developments to come for Wireless Zone as we close another successful year and look forward to unprecedented new growth in 2018.”

